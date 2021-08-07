We regret to announce the passing of Edward S. Thompson, who died July 21, 2021.
He is survived by his children, Thalia Magras, Alan Thompson, Dwayne Thompson and wife Meloney Thompson, Gareth Thomspon and wife Sharlene Thompson, Morven Evelyn and husband Lisle Evelyn Jr., Sean Thompson Sr. and wife J. Nicole Smith Thompson, Royd Thompson Sr. and wife Anicca Thompson, LeVar Thompson, St.Clair Marsham, Patricia Marsham (Patsy), Sasil Marsham, Leon Thompson; stepchildren, Marcia and Gloria Warner; grandchildren, Tyajoire Rae Magras (Tarae), Alena Thompson, Dimitri Thompson, Jamheeka Thompson, Garron Thompson, Lisle Evelyn III, Lilah Evelyn, Laila Evelyn, Sean Thompson Jr., Taj Thompson, Royd Thompson Jr., Royal Thompson, Gavin Turbe, Tatiana Thompson, Blaine Thompson and family, JaVar Thompson, Sherrilyn Marsham, Gene Marsham, Quince Marsham, Avril Marsham Hull, Terrence Marsham, Gavin Marsham, Lamoy Marsham, Shakeel Marsham, Kyam Viera, Kenjah Caines, Tanique Klyatt, Mattanique Klyatt, O’delcia Williams, Devon Forde; great-grandchildren, Gavinique Angol, Leah Evelyn Tekelia Marsham, Delton Marsham, Te’jaunte Marsham, Shaniah Jones Ajorni Forde, Najique Forde, Branjahana Marsham, Annie Marsham, Avril Marsham, Anthony Marsham, Shakyejah Marsham, Kalifa Marsham, Sadejah Marsham, Hazanie Hull, Hazannia Hull, Hazan Hull, Lavanique Marsham, Lamoy Marsham, Lamiere Marsham, Devon Phillip, Devicia Phillip; sisters, Branda Pinney and family; Ramona Godwin and family; niece, Aretha Pinney Vernon; and best friend, Glendora John.
The viewing will be held Saturday, Aug. 14, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home with services to follow at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
