The family would like to announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, Mr. Edwardo Smith Sr., better known as “Boyblue,” who died Aug. 6, 2020, at his home at the age of 82.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mrs. Doris Louisa Thomas-Smith; sons, Mr. Edwardo Smith Jr., Mr. Alfredo “Bruce” Smith and Mr. Kelvin Aaron Smith; daughters, Mrs. Lisa Louise Smith-Jones and Mrs. Rochelle Marie Smith-Smith; daughter-in-law, Mrs. Terrilyn Smith; sons-in- law, Mr. Paul P. Jones and Mr. Meredith “Pawo” Smith; grandsons, Mr. Jevauhn Paul Jones, Mr. Micah Josiah Smith, Mr. Kelvin McAllister Joefield Jr., better known as “Pookie “; grandaughter, Tiffany Smith; granddaughter-in-law, Marlange Morency-Jones; great-grandchildren, A’Lesa Faith Jones and Meagan Briette; sister, Beulah (California); brothers, Pedrito “John” Mitchell, Edward Smith, Euclid Smith Sr. and Franklin Smith; sisters-in-law, Mrs. Mavis Hodge-Smith, Jacqueline Thomas-Lewis, Ivy Thomas-Monsanto and Judy Ann Thomas; brothers-in-law, Albert Lewis, Allessio Monsanto, Sr. and Paul Lawson.
He is also survived by nieces, Mrs. Beverly Joseph-Hodge, Beatrice Joseph, Glency Mason, Tamisha Smith, Allassia Monsanto, Desiree Hermon-Rutledge, Joi Thomas and Allison Thomas; nephews, Byron Joseph, Bert Joseph, Bertrand Joseph, Glenn King, Julian King, Tracy Richardson, Alton George, Jr., Richard Julius, Sr., Allessio Monsanto, Jr., Alcello Monsanto, Allron Monsanto, Bertchel “Bambam” Thomas, III, Duane Thomas and Dwight Francis; great- niece, Kimberly “Kimmie” Petersen; goddaughter, Desiree Monique Gumbs; close friends, Mr. Augustin Ayala Esq., Mr. Justin Turnbull, Mr. James Francis, Mr. Romell “Suki” Wallace Sr., Pastor Ralph Prince, the Rev. Dr. Errol L. Connor, CAHS Class of 1959, V.I. Christian Ministries, Nisky Moravian Church, Housing, Parks and Recreation Department, Windward Passage Hotel Taxi Association, Henneman, Callwood, Wells, Gumbs, Tomeau, Felix, Hodge, and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. Services immediately follow at 10 a.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 1. Arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.