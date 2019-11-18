Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Edwill Forbes, also known as Will, who passed away Nov. 1, 2019, at the age of 78 in Delaware.
Edwill Forbes is survived by his wife, Sylvia M. Richardson-Forbes; children, Yolanda Blaize, Cheryl Todman, Celeste Forbes-King, Carla Forbes-Lattimore, Corey Forbes, Clifton Forbes, and Crystal Forbes; grandchildren, Deron Blaize, Devon Blaize, Andre McCurry, Kalief King and Kyan King; sons-in-law, Mitchell Blaize, Calvin Todman and Corey King; brother, Rawliegh Forbes; sisters, Edna Turnbull and J. Adel Frett; brothers-in-law, Evan Richardson, Dunstan Richardson, Lionel Richardson and James Frett; sisters-in-law, Winifred Smith, Valerie Forbes, Louisa Forbes, Iona Forbes and Joycelyn Forbes, granddaughter- in-law, Shanna Blaize.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Wesley Methodist Church. The viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m. with service immediately following at 10 a.m.
Interment is at Sea Cows Bay in Tortola, BVI.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
