We regret to announce the passing of Edwin Moleto Thomas Jr., who died Aug. 25, 2019.
The viewing will be held Thursday, Sept. 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
Tributes will be held Friday, Sept. 13, from 9 to 10 a.m. with services to follow right after at 10 a.m. at Christchurch Methodist. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 3.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Alvira C. Williams; father, Edwin M. Thomas Sr.; uncle, Henry H. Thomas Jr.; and sister, Marie D. Maduro.
He is survived by his mother, Mary J. Williams; daughters, Jayde Thomas (mother Cherelle Stapleton), and Edin Thomas (mother Ianna Benjamin); sisters, Serena E. Williams and Elisa M. Thomas; uncles, Alford, Arthur, and Michael Sr. Williams; Melvin Elliott; Henito, Kirtney, and Donald Thomas; aunts, Adina Elliott; Thelma, Joan, and Marline Williams; Eugenita, Delva, Melva, and Virginia Thomas; and MarieCeta Thomas-Todman; cousins, Tara, Jamal, Isaiah, Ithio, Michael Jr., Brian, Brittany, Niguel, Sheniqua, Arthur Jr., Aquani, Nemiah, Layna, Nemoi, Careem, Marlee, Jaden, and Titus Williams; Shaneil Charles; Marcia, Mariama, Selly, Troy, Cynthia, and Vincent Thomas; Sinclear and Clinton Todman; Lance Jackson; and Beverly Thomas-Benjamin; and godson, Jayden Stapleton; and many other friends and family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.