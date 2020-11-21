With great sadness, the Turnbull-Rabsatt family announces the passing of Mr. Edwin Turnbull. Edwin was called home on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Turnbull and Vaneta Francis Rabsatt; brothers, Carlton Turnbull and Austin Turnbull; and sisters, Juliet Turnbull, and Eugenie Turnbull.
Edwin was survived by his wife, Ealsie Lee Lewis Turnbull; brothers, Dr. Sidney Rabsatt Sr. and Rueben A. Rabsatt; sisters, Daisy Mae Rabsatt-Gordon and Eileen Rabsatt; brothers-in-law, Robert Lewis, Willie Lewis, Roosevelt Lewis, and Virdell Lewis; siblings, Leota Rabsatt-Somme and Rita Rabsatt-Gordon; and sisters-in-law, Louella Smith-Rabsatt, Pauline Rabsatt, Bobbie Bryant, and Betty Jo Dykes.
He also leaves to mourn a host of nieces and nephews, including but not limited to nieces, Barbara Riveria Thomas, Simona E. Rabsatt Butler and Sabrina E. Rabsatt; and nephews, Alvin Rabsatt, Rowan Martin, Sidney E. Rabsatt II and Vincent Rabsatt.
The viewing will be 9 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Blyden Chapel with services immediately following at 10 a.m. Interment is at noon at Eastern Cemetery, Smith Bay.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidance, face masks and facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
For the benefit of family members, supporters and well-wishers who will not be able to attend the service, livestreaming will be available.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.