We regret to announce the passing of Edwina J. Marsh, 78.
She was born on St. Thomas, USVI, to Samuel Scatliffe and Elsa Frazier. She graduated from Charlotte Amalie High School's Class of 1961.
Edwina worked as a high school teacher in business education at the Eudora Kean High School for more than 30 years. She was a dedicated educator who not only had a love and passion for teaching but for all her students as well. Edwina had an indelible impact not only on her students but on her profession and community long after her retirement from the Department of Education.
Edwina leaves to cherish her life, legacy, and memories, her brother, Oswin Chinnery; sister, Gwenette Hendricks; four children, Charles Jones Jr., Medina Jones-Woodson, Emia Marsh-Flippin and Elney Marsh; eight grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please join us for a home-going celebration of Edwina J. Marsh on Wednesday, Oct. 27. The viewing is from 9 a.m. and the funeral service starts 10 a.m. at Blyden Memorial Chapel in Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
