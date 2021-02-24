Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Egbert Emanuel "Tata" Tonge on Feb. 14, 2021, at the age of 76.
Egbert was born in Antigua and lived most of his life in St. Croix, U. S. Virgin Islands. He was preceded in death by his mother, Frances Erskine; his father, Oscar Tonge; and his sisters, Carolyn Southwell, and Ann Mary "Babes” Batchelor.
Egbert was survived by his wife, Fredericka Tonge; son, Dion Harrigan; daughters, Francella Tonge, Lucille Harrigan-Chapman, and Brenda Harrigan-Walwyn; brothers, Wilfred "Willy" Tonge, Joseph Tonge, and Devon Tonge; sisters, Albertine "Tenie" Joseph, Millentine "Jimpie" Coates, Claudine Joseph-Defoe, and Carona Tonge; grandchildren, Jaden Cherubin, D'Shawn Harrigan, Donyelle Gilchrist, and Lydia Chapman; nephews, Sean Bailey, Everton Coates, Jr., Leroy Watts, Ashley Williams Jr., Kurt Browne, Leon Tonge, Damon Browne, Sonnel Browne, and Nehemiah Batchelor; nieces, Coreen Williams-Ross, Cleone Dabb, Vanetta Batchelor, Ethlyn Tonge, Rosie Bailey; cousins, Lauchland Tonge, Ernestine Gillon, Adelaide Gillon, Cartwright Benjamin, Adrian Joseph, Margaret Southwell, George Tonge, Casmore Tonge, Sylvia Gilead, Oliver Mack, and many more; sons-in-law, Gilbert Chapman, Paul Walwyn; daughter-in-law, Grace Harrigan; and other in-laws, Milutine Hyacinth, Junie Alexis, Marilyn Alexis, Richardson Panthier, Delores Erskine, Lambert Defoe, Luis Batchelor, Ishmael Southwell, and Everton Coates Sr..
He was also survived by special friends, Edison Xavier, Gabriel Alfred, Cathy Arnold, Orrin Arnold, Marjorie Francis, Dorcas Van Putten, Louisa Barry, Junella James, Michus and Vestina Cyrille, Boniface and Margaret Emmanuel, John Griffith, Cuthbert Poleon and family, Steven Eriste, Ruby Adams, Gerald Henry, Leaster "Taz" Cole, Ira Cole and family, Sylvin Joseph, Glen Jarvis, the Boys of Johnson’s Point Under the Tree, and others.
Funeral services will be Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at the Faith Seventh-day Adventist Church in Frederiksted, St. Croix. The viewing is at 10 a.m. with services immediately following at 11 a.m. Interment is at Kingshill Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.