Eglantine Anna Williams was born in St. Joseph, Dominica 7/27/1943 and passed away 7/7/2023. She is preceded in death by her parents, Josephine and Edney Prosper; her siblings, Gibson Prosper, Marjorie Benjamin, Imbert Prosper, Eloncia Prosper, Magdaline Serrant, Flora Prosper, and Boyee Prosper. She is survived by siblings, Irma Lewis, Neville Prosper, Eulalie Ferrara, and Edinia Prosper; her husband, Michael Williams Sr.; her son, Michael Williams, MD and daughter-in-law, Kay Williams; her step-children, Francis Williams and Dawn Dukar; grandchildren, Mikaejah Williams, Michael Williams III, Ryan Constable, Kayah Pemberton, Kirtley Pemberton, Nichole, Ciara and Josiah Williams; nieces, Kyle, Toni, Nichole, Masslyn, Cecilia, Jeanine, Anthea, Verna, Theresa, Paula, Joann; nephews, Anthony, Philbert, Daryl, Douglas, Emanuel, Derron, Kelvin, Vaughn, Ray, Derrick, Vincent, Neville Jr., Wayne, Jerry, Imbert and others too numerous to mention. Family members include Joan Pascal, godson Kennedy Pascal, Alverna Gabriel A.K.A sister, and Harry Gabriel, Hilma Lois, Vilna Paul, Thora Riviere, Lorraine Mathew, Lila Joseph, and Cynthia Carbon
Family members include the Williams, Riviere, Adams, Romain and Prosper family.
Special friends include the Carol and Kelvin Dover, Loblack family, Gabriel family, Smith family, and Romain family, Jean Jacques family, Abigail Casey, Arthur and Sharmaine Stapleton, GiGi and Pamela Powel, sister White, Claudet Jolly, Ferney, Lydia, Gilbert Commissiong, MD, The Dilly D’ Alley staff, The Maranatha and City Community service and choir members.
Eglantine Williams, best known as Anna, emigrated to St. Thomas in the 1960s. She worked as a cook at UVI until the late early 1980’s and with Frenchie’s catering. She then worked at Dilly D’ Alley for many years. Anna served as a deaconess at the Maranatha Seventh Day Adventist Church until her death. Anna leaves a legacy of service to include feeding the hungry and homeless and caring for those who were sick and disabled.
Funeral arrangements are as follows. First viewing will be held on August 2, 2023 at Turnbull’s Funeral Home 4 to 6 p.m. Second viewing will be held Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Shiloh Seventh Day Adventist from 9 to 10 a.m. The service commences directly after the viewing, at 10 a.m. Interment at the Eastern Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.turnbullsfuneralhomevi.com. Professional Services have been entrusted to: The Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services., 3815 Crown Bay Ste 10 Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands 00802.
https://www.turnbullsfuneralhomevi.com/
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.