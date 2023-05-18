Eileen R. Petersen, a.k.a. Judge Eileen Petersen of La Grande Princesse, transitioned into eternal life on April 25, 2023, at the age of 86.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Anna Leevy Petersen and Hugo Petersen.
She is survived by her conservators, Oran C. Roebuck and Ferne McAlpin; cousins, Nils Leevy and Alicia Hewitt; adopted children, Darryl Brewster, James P. (JP) Hill and Kevin (Pagoo) Dawson; close family, Dr. Alexis Henderson and her children, Fleur O’Hara, Jason, Justin, Stephen and Roy Marlin, Dr. Lauren C. Larsen Sr. and his daughter, Lisa Larsen, Ferne McAlpin and her children, Jada and Cory McAlpin, Alicia Hewitt and her children, Delbert, Sebert Jr., Hainsley, Laurel Hewitt-Sewer, Shelbourne, Glen, Ronald, and Vaughn Hewitt, Juanita Roebuck and her children, Robert, John, Oran Roebuck, and Sonette Roebuck-DeWitt; special friends, Gloria Joseph, Claudette Schraeder, Eunice Crossley, Alda Francis, Theadora (Teddy) Moorhead, Rita Brady-Bermudez, Gloria Canegata-Waterman, Leslie (Whopsie) and Judy Richardson, Ada Brooks, Sarah Harvey, Frances Molloy, Julia Pankey, Gizette Canegata-Thomas, Anthony (Jimmy) and Desiree Allen, Ten Sleepless Knights, Macadoo and Michelle Dawson, Norma Klint-Davila, Hans and Annalisa Pedersen, Hon. Harold Willocks Sr., Darryl (Mickey) Lynch, Elroy (Double) Roberts, Alvin Milligan, Marvin Pickering, Robert (Bobby) Soto, Atemore (Flakes) Fredericks, Elvis Pedro, Eugene (Peanut) Phipps, Rev. Jesse (cuz) and Beverly Mitchell, Josephine and Basil Ottley, Emelda Dizon, Zoraida Reyes, Angelina Thurland, Mae-Agnes George and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Mu Gamma Omega Chapter; caregivers, Adell Nicholas, Kayla Estien, Andrea Dubois, Desiree Allen, Henrietta Nelson, Denise Joseph, Shanice Liburd, Eleuteria (Teya) Encarnacion, Cindy Joseph and the Turning Point staff. A host of other relatives, friends, and Godchildren too numerous to mention.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, May 22, 2023, at Beeston Hill Wesleyan Holiness Church. Tributes will begin at 9:30 a.m. with service at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Christiansted Cemetery.
Arrangements are by James Memorial Funeral Home.
