Elaine Frett Brewley transitioned from this earthly life on May 30 in Ohio at the age of 92.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eve Ann Lettsome Frett and John William Frett; her son, Aeneas Wesley Brewley; her husband, Aeneas Leopold Brewley; and her nine siblings; brothers, Herman, Hartwell, Eric, and Laurence Altimon Frett; sisters, Florence Frett Potter, Winifred Frett Lettsome, Eunice Frett Potter, Erea Frett Christopher, and Virginia Frett Williams.
She was survived by her children, Doreen Brewley, Russell "Coker" Brewley, Ellarine Brewley, Earl Brewley Sr. and Keith "Jamal" Brewley; 14 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Shiloh Seventh-day Tabernacle. The viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m. with the service immediately after.
Tributes may be submitted to elainebrewleytributes@gmail.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions be made to the St. Thomas-St. John Seventh-day Adventist School kitchen and cafeteria in honor of Mrs. Brewley’s mastery of the culinary arts and contributions to the construction of that facility. PayPal: accounting@sttstjsdaschool.org. Please select “Friends and Family” when making the donation, and add "Brewley Tribute" in the Message section.
Other expressions of sympathy may be mailed to Doreen Brewley, P.O. Box 271, Brice, Ohio 43109
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
http://www.turnbullsfuneralvi.com/
