Friends and relatives are advised of the passing of Miss Elaine Iona Freeman, who died Feb. 2, 2021, at the age of 87.
Miss Freeman retired from the V.I. Legislature in 2000 after 15 years of service to Sens. Ruby M. Rouss, Bingley Richardson, and Almando Liburd. She was also the owner of Hillside Boutique and Elaine’s Kitchen catering service and was known for her baking and culinary skills, especially at the Carnival Food Fair. She was also a founding member and past president of the Estate Thomas Homeowners Association.
She was survived by her sister, Edna Hodge; brother, Sidney Freeman; daughters, Phyllis Freeman and Dagmar Greenaway; sons, Dale Williams and Dean Greenaway; grandchildren, Norecia Callwood, Rudolph Hyndman, Lasim Richards, Jeramaine Williams Sr., Jerome Williams, K’nesha Greenaway, Ayoka Greenaway, and Deanaidia Greenaway; great-granchildren, Dr. Taisha Robles, J’Synyah Hyndman, Bryah Martin, Jermaine Williams Jr., and Jayla Williams; sister-in-law, Grethel Freeman; daughter-in-law, Diana Greenaway; grandchildren-in-law, Marci Miguel-Richards, Keisha Davis Williams, and Louis Robles; special nieces and nephews, Lucia Christopher, Sabrina Donaldson, Lorna Freeman-Woodley, Imogene Ottley, Daphne Hodge, Linette Hodge-Saywer, Jacklin Rogers, Charisma Rhymer, Eldridge “Sonny” Adams, Kenneth Freeman, and Ira Scatliffe; special cousins, Marjorie McFarlane, Iris Reed, Mariel Wattley, and Raphael Farrington; special friends, Bernice Boynes, Ilva Brewley, Ernest George, Janet and Zedeciah Jennings, Ivy Parsons, Melvina Quinton, Raymond Todman, Tomas Serrano, Evelyn Turnbull, and Muriel Worrell; and other relatives too numerous to mention.
The first viewing will take place at Blyden Memorial Chapel today from 3 to 5 p.m. The second viewing will take place at Christchurch Methodist Church on Tuesday, Feb. 16, from 9 to 10 a.m., with services to follow immediately at 10 a.m. All funeral attendees are asked to wear festive colors and must wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
