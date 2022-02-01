It is with saddened hearts that we announce the passing of Eldra Emelda Davis, also known as “Spike.”
Eldra transitioned in the early evening of Jan. 25, 2022, at the age of 83. Eldra was loving mother and an adoring wife.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Edwin Davis; her three children, Diane Davis, Darien Davis and Delise Davis; grandchildren, Alasim Charles and Timythie Charles; great-grandchild, Amelia Charles; sisters, Helen George-Newton, Andromeda Anderson, Adelita Swan and Muriel George; and close friends Joyce Mercer and Ivy.
The first viewing is from 4 to 6 p.m., today at Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
The second viewing is at 9 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 2, at Lutheran Church of the Reformation, followed by the funeral service at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Eastern Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
All attendees are asked to wear a mask or other face covering as we gather to send Eldra home.
