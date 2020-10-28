Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Eldrick S. Victor, better known as Troback, on Oct. 19, 2020, at the age of 73 at Schneider Regional Medical Center.
Eldrick Victor was survived by his children, Melanie Victor-Williams and Ella Victor; wife, Renneth Louis-Victor; son-in-law, Maxroy Williams; grandchildren, Sandy Lewis, Tashani and Jayeil Williams, Maive Jackson, Travis and Kendell Victor; great-grandchildren, Jasmyn Prentice;
special grandchildren, Elton Johnson, Keona Casimir, Kendy, Kencia, and Nahim Jolly; brothers, Derrisford, Alford, Hesford, Rollins, Kennith and Erickson Victor; sisters, Aldtih John, Troda Quashie, Dilcy Victor; special children, Nicholas and Stephan Jolly, Clevin Ambo, Eudean Casimir, Aliena Escobar, and Etlyn Joseph; aunts, Zetma George; uncles, Norbert and Lambert Victor; brothers-in-law, Kenneth Louis and Nesley Quashie; sisters-in-law, Eulie Agnes, Lorinda Connor, Ponette Victor, Gloria Victor, Euraline Julien, Geraldine Victor and Meralyn Goubierre;
close friends, Merlyn Ferdinand, Maria Ferrol, Hubert and Nancy; special nieces, Dera Sabrouche, Christianie Carty, and Mornell, Edwina Vidal; and the Victor and Harry families in Dominica.
The funeral service for the late Eldrick “Troback” Victor will take place Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at the Celestial Chapel, Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. The viewing will be held from 9 to 10 a.m., with the service at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
