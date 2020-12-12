Eleanor Abednego, age 70, died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.
She was born in Road Town, Tortola, to the late Adeline Abednego and the late Maudro Frett on Jan. 23, 1950.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Malta Vanterpool; brothers, Tiny Rabsatt, Louis Rabsatt, Readis Fahie, Rasheed Mumin, Laurie Abednego, Alphonso Frett; and grandchild, Sequanne Roper.
She is survived by her daughters, Yonne Abednego, Nathasha Leonard; son, Vicente Abednego; stepson, Diallo Rios; brothers, Justin Abednego, Cecil Abednego; grandchildren, Dekeshawn Abbott, Vicente Abednego Jr., Vasha Abednego, Akelah Cunningham, Milah and Annalah Abednego, Menelik Chappell and Niyasha Oakley; great-grandchildren, Demauri Abbott, Destiny Abbott, Zetaria Abednego and Vicente Abednego III; niece, Audra Peterson, Yvonne Abednego, Deanna Abednego, Rasheedah Mumin, Shahidahy Mumin, Faridah Mumin, Wonder Rabsatt; aunts, Ina Abednego, Adele Abednego, Maude Abednego-Turnbull; cousins, Lynette Turnbull, Annette Turnbull, Ludence Turnbull, Rustin Turnbull, Ethlyn Turnbull, Marilyn Christopher, Kim Christopher, Germorie Turnbull, Cicily Brathwaite, Norris Brathwaite, Ariel Brathwaite, Vernold Brathwaite, Dornald Brathwaite, Marilyn Christopher, Charmaine Clark, Erminie Brathwaite, Akita Brathwaite, Kojo Brathwaite, Passion Brathwaite and Charles Braithwaite; the Brathwaite, Smith, Abednego and Frett families; and others too numerous to mention.
The funeral service for Eleanor Abednego will be held Friday, Dec. 18, at Christchurch Methodist in Market Square, St. Thomas, USVI. The viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m., with the service from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 1.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings. Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.