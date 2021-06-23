Valentine Edwards
We regret to announce the passing of Valentine Edwards, also known as Sunny and Big Eye, who died June 9, 2021
He was survived by his sons, Kerwin Edwards, aka Unkas, Donald Ramsey, Perry, aka Smash; daughters, Patricia Edwards, Carol Edwards, Wilma Meade; stepdaughter, Glenda Charles; stepson, Terrence Charles; brothers, Carlton Spencer; sisters, Shirley Cheeming, Sadie Rogers; nieces, Ercille Edwards, Joan Loftin, Evette Barry, Amelia and Melda Rogers, Asha Edwards, Aphya and Aaliyah Wheatley; nephews, Leroy Henry Sinreck and Rubul Rogers, Ajani Wheatley; grandchildren, Kirk Pemberton, Odette, Iowa, Coleen, Kimra, Dayo, Omar Edwards, Treason Stephens, Kamal, Michelle, Shakia, Dejoya Meade; great-grandchildren, Tishanda Puran, Kashera Smith, Krillyn Browne, Unique Williams, Shamoi Blyden, Aliaka, Aliesha, Karimah, Jahnisha, Aleak Jr., Kimani, Jahcory Miller, Zaquan and Jahquan Anthony; close friends, Clara George, Analdo and Cathy Grant, Petronella and George Henderson, Olive Queeley, Shirley (McKenon) and Flora Francis, Carmen Williams, Robert Richards, Ronald Martin, Apostle Hyacinth Turnbull; and other family and friends too numerous to mention.
The first viewing is Tuesday, June 29, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will be Wednesday, June 30, from 9 to 10 a.m. at City Seventh-day Adventist Church with services to follow immediately at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Eleanor D. Blyden Todman
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Eleanor D. Blyden Todman, also known as Ele or Toddy, on Friday, June 11, 2021, at Schneider Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry O. Todman Sr.
Ele is survived by her son, Henry E. Todman Jr.; daughters, Sharon Robles and Debra and Laurel Todman; sister, Bernice B. Blyden Lanclos; brother-in-law, Pedrito A. Lanclos Sr.; daughter-in-law, Rochelle Todman; and son in-law, Louis Robles; seven grandchildren, six grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The viewing will be Friday, June 25, at Christchurch Methodist, Market Square at 9 a.m., with the service to follow at 10 a.m. Interment will take place at Eastern Cemetery, Smith Bay.
Please follow all COVID requirements. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
