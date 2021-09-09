Eleanor Laverne Donovan
Eleanor Laverne Donovan, who was born April 14, 1962, passed away Aug. 16, 2021.
A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10. Services will be held at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. Both will be held at McDowell Funeral Home, 1104 Chestnut St., Waco, Texas.
She was admired and adored by many, respected by all. She was the baby of four sisters, the sixth child of seven until her brother, Earl was born. He was her first best friend. “Ellie” was energetic, quick-witted, classy, stunningly beautiful, and intelligent, always stayed one step ahead of the next.
Her parents were best friends who grew up in West End of Tortola, British Virgin Islands, who emigrated to St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, to raise their children in the historical neighborhood of Savan. There, she attended Jane E. Tuitt Elementary School, moving on to Addelita Cancryn Junior High School. Later, she earned her high school diploma at Charlotte Amalie in 1980.
Upon graduation, her father got her into the banking industry with him. He knew how swift she was with numbers. She served at First Pennsylvania Bank and Chase Bank for numerous years.
Eleanor was later offered an opportunity to work for the Supreme Court of the U.S. Virgin Islands in 1990. She retired in 2014.
Eleanor may have worked all her life, but don’t be mistaken: Our mother loved to dance. She was admired for that by many as her hips swayed side to side to the live horns that played sweet, sweet soca music.
That astounding beauty captured the heart of her life partner of 20 years. Rest in peace, Liston. He deeply loved her. Liston would often take her dancing, and they would always be the first to the dance floor. Onlookers would either join in the fun or stare in glee as her smile exposed her pearly white teeth, dancing the night away. If you ever heard Eleanor laugh, it was contagious, as she would blush bashfully.
Eleanor was a daughter, a sister, a mother, and a friend. Eleanor held special relationships, special moments, a laugh, or a cry with each one of you that I hope you can cherish and remember her by. Miss me but let me go. For God has me now!
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Edmund and Iris Leotine Penn-Donovan; brother, Roy V. (Alvina) Allen; sister-in-law, Cynthia Donovan; and her life partner, Liston Freeman
She is survived by her only daughter, Rosanell “Rosie” RodriQuez-McDowell; beloved sons, Michael A. Smith, William L. Chesterfield (Hillary) and Kalique K. Donovan-Freeman; grandchildren, Shariviya Sam, Sardonyx Sam, Quentin McDowell, Solange McDowell, Majikai Smith, Maykaiya Smith, Maykaijah Smith, Zayden Smith and Ava Chesterfield; sisters, Mona Donvoan, Juel Donovan and Denise Donovan; brothers, Edmund Donovan, Evanson Donovan and Earl Donovan (Jeanette); nieces, Junelle Allen-Victor and Sherecia Y. Nanton; nephews, Troy T. Testamark (Lisa), Antuan (Desiree), Andre Sumpter (Melissa), Kishaun I. Smith (Janelle), Darnell C. Browne (Felicia), and Elroy and Ron Allen; 16 great-nieces and great-nephews; uncles, Irad (Norma), Haran (Cecile) and Norris “Ottly” (Delitia) Penn; aunts, Audrey (Batoe) Rapsatt and Gracia Penn (BVI); cousins, Vivian, Joann, Charlene and Daniel Donovan, Sherice, Charisma, Brian and Shelby Christopher, Louis, Avril, Atim, Akim, and Aylissa Penn, Ali and Gloria Fahie, Kathleen “Sista” Scatliffe, Selwyn Vanterpool, and Naheem, Amanda, Rachel, Nevelyn, Darren, Wonford and Germaine Penn; special cousins, Raymond (Angela) Hyndman, Etlyn Hyndman, Khoy Brutus, Gwendolyn Richardson and cousins too many to mention in the V.I. and BVI; godchildren, Keron Harrigan, Jeniece Hughes, and Tanisha and Robert Buckmire; best friends, Tisha Buckmire, Janice Mathis Cornell “Vyburt” Liburd and Marilyn “Maro” Anthony; extended family, the Henleys, Rodriguez, Ralph, Sonny’s, Olivacce, McDowell’s (Waco), Chesterfield, Ronan, Bertram, Hedrington, Blyden, Fleming, Frett, George, Peets, Todmon, Charleswell; and her co-workers at the Supreme Court of the U.S. Virgin Islands and Inspection Lane.
