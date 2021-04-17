The family of Mrs. Eleanora Virginia Peters, also known as Ms. Salome or Sis Sal of Old Road, Antigua, announces her transition from this earthly life on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at the blessed age of 90.
Mrs. Peters was survived by her daughters, Emery Peters-Louis and Pastor Monique Green-Richards; sons, Ferdinand “Dove” Peters and Ickford Peters; and stepson, the Rev. Dr. Charles Peters; grandchildren, Andrea, Fernando “Dee,” Monique and Orlando “Baby” Peters, Jannine Louis-Vidal (Aaron Vidal) Juliette Louis-Horton (Pastor Jerry Horton), Naysa R. Lynch; great-grandchildren, Amori and Jia Jules, Amiaha and Alesha James, Kerique Mentore, Ondre Peters, Jeron, Jadyn and Ajanae Vidal, Jerianna and Juliesia Horton, Kiori Francois; sister, Agnes Roberts (United States); brother, Earlwyn Wynter (United States); sons-in-law, Clemanso Louis and Gerard Richards Sr.; special cousin, Charity Southwell Francis and family; special niece, Clarissa Christopher (ANU); nearest and dearest friends, Sheila Jean and family and Charles and Isolene McKay and family.
She was also survived by her godchildren, Sherwon “Stone” Williams, Eshelle Williams, Kisham McKay-Anthony, Jacklyn Chinnery; adopted children, Shirley Richards Rymer, Monaly Richards, Estellita Petersen, Brenda Benjamin Chambers, Rucinella Macaya (SXM); caretaker, Lakeisha DeShalto and other family and friends in Antigua, the United States, the U.K. and the USVI too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the homegoing celebration of Mrs. Eleanora Virginia Peters on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the Memorial Moravian Church at No. 17 Norre Gade. The viewing will commence at 9 a.m., followed by the service at 10 a.m. Interment is at the Eastern Moravian Cemetery, Hospital Ground, St. Thomas, VI.
Professional services are entrusted to the care of Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services. The family asks that shades of yellow be worn as we celebrate the life of Mrs. Eleanora Virginia Peters.
