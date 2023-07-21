After successful heart surgery and great hope for rehabilitation and a full recovery, unexpected complications secondary to the surgery developed, unfortunately, taking our beloved Eleanore M. Querrard on Monday, July 10, 2023.
She was the family matriarch. Born on May 26, 1940 to Leonile and Hipólite Brin. She worked for the Virgin Islands Government for 31 years and retired as Deputy Commissioner of The Department of Health at the age of 50; she then went on to open Mandahl Market and finally retired at age 60.
Eleanore was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 42 years, George Querrard, Sr., and two sons, Jeffrey Francis and Eric Anthony Berry, and brother-in-law, Ivan Greaux. She is survived by George A. Querrard, Jr. (Irene), Nicholas Berry, Sr. (Desiree), Annette Etienne, Jenine Berry, and Julia Sibilly (Albert); siblings, Noreen Bryan, Gene Brin (Francia), Gloria Berry (Arthur), Elizabeth Harris; in-laws, Noel Aubain (Dave), Clely Berry (Francis), Anna Berry (Milton), Julie Quetel, Eleanor Greaux, and Philomen Baron; grandchildren, George Querrard III, Robert Querrard, Nicholas Berry, Jr., Nicole Berry, Gala Bryan, Krystle García Laplace, Eric Wilson, Lucas Berry and Isaiah Berry (deceased). Eleanore had many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and special friends too numerous to mention.
In her own words: “If you have taken the time to read my obituary, you must have known me in my life’s journey, so my family cordially invites you to attend a memorial service in my honor on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help (OLPH) Church at 9 a.m.” Her only wish is for all of you who have touched her life to take care of each other and love each other as God Commands.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to OLPH Parish Building Fund.
