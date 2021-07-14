In loving memory, Eleanore O. Vialet, best known as Ele, age 80, passed away July 7, 2021, at Signature Healthcare in Kennesaw, Ga.
Ele was born Nov. 10, 1940, in Charlotte Amalie, USVI, to Jose Hidalgo and Adele Vialet Sr. Eleanore was a loving mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend. She will be greatly missed by her family.
Ele will be remembered by her two loving daughters, Angelique’ Walwyn of Texas and Anitra Coumarbatch of Kennesaw, Ga.; her two sons-in-law, Wil Walwyn and Denroy Coumarbatch; and her four loving grandchildren, Shey Walwyn, KhaDeem Coumarbatch, Thai Walwyn and KhaSani Coumarbatch; along with her four siblings, Avenel James, Nina Benjamin, Audrey Hansen and Jose Hidalgo Vialet Jr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends too numerous to mention.
She will also be remembered dearly by her friends, Ms. Rose Greenaway and Ms. Benjamin, to name a few, from Philadelphia Seventh-day Adventist Church in Charlotte Amalie, USVI, where she was a member.
Memorable mention goes to the Coumarbatch family, Prosper family and Julie Heckman; whom she loved dearly.
A private family memorial service will be held at The Gardens at Kennesaw Mountain.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.