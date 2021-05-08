We regret to announce the passing of Elena F. Pryce, who died April 6,2021.
The viewing will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at All Saints Cathedral with services to follow immediately after at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
She was survived by her daughter, Francelia Pryce; sons, Michael Joseph and Edward Seeley; granddaughters, Tanika Richards Duncan, Iyanna McCoy, Nefertari Edward, M’Beke Gumbs and Ajourdee Joseph; grandsons, Careem Pryce, Kamou Pryce, Casmore Charles and Amariah Edwards; 17 great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothea Tynes; and children, Denise Christian, Alex Christian and Jeff Tynes (Alaska); granddaughters-in-law, Joanna Smith-Pryce and Maya Edwards; grandson-in-law, Yogi Duncan; 60 nieces and nephews; and cousins, Valerie Farrell, Phillip Farrell, the Barnards, Spencer, Farrell and Henry families; friends and family, Yvone Mills, Romeo Isaac, Keith Isaac, Rachie Gumbs, All Saints Church family, V.I. Lottery family, Ebenezer Garden Homes family, Percy Taylor, Samuel Lawrence, the Joseph family of Chinaman Hill, Thelma Williams, Arleen Swift, Ashton Swift, Bobby the taxi man, Terry Todman; and many other friends and family too numerous to mention.
Funeral arrangements are rntrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
