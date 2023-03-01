We regretfully announce the death of Mr. Elihu Rudolph Rhymer, B.E.M. of North Sound Virgin Gorda, resident of Butu Mountain in Tortola, member of the Methodist Church at Belle Vue. Mr. Rhymer, a businessman, public commentator and dedicated Virgin Islander died on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at the Dr. D Orlando Smith Hospital, Road Town.
Elihu Rhymer is survived by his wife, Dr. Patricia Rhymer Todman; son, Brian Rhymer; daughter, Kimeli Rhymer Hanley; son-in-law, Collin Hanley; grandchildren, Nikesha Rhymer, Keila Rhymer, Zevadiah Rhymer, Amia Rhymer Hanley; great-grandchildren, K’Mani Rhymer Helliger, K’Moi Rhymer Helliger; brother, Daniel Harrigan; mother-in-law, Doris W. Todman; brothers-in-law, Terence A. Todman, Michael A. Todman; sisters-in-law, Lucia Harrigan, Jenny Coleman Harrigan, Iris Harrigan, Lynn Todman; nieces, Rosalie Skelton, Yvonne Horton, Sandra Harrigan, Diane Harrigan, Sherry Williams, Cheryl Harrigan-Huyghue, Hazel Harrigan, Hazel Harrigan Grey, Sharlene Harrigan, Telesia Richards, Enid James, Natasha Harrigan, Melanie Todman, Jasmine, Browne-Lambert, Laura Browne-Lambert, Amy Browne, Elizabeth Mahaffy, Tshocha Jannean Coleman, Nefratia Jennie Altamirano; nephews, Ashburn Harrigan, Henry Harrigan, Dean Harrigan, Roystin Harrigan, Ray Harrigan, Clive Harrigan, Ken Harrigan, Ottnel Kuntz Harrigan, Eugene Harrigan, Leal Harrigan, Roberto Harrigan, Dean Harrigan, Wilburn Harrigan, Jeremiah Browne, Joshua Browne, Joseph Browne, Sean Todman, Robert Stern, Ramos Edward Coleman; special niece, Lynette Harrigan, MBE; special nephew, Clayton Harrigan and numerous cousins, godchildren and special friends.
Funeral Services for the late Elihu Rudolph Rhymer will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the North Sound Methodist Church in Virgin Gorda.
Viewing begins at 10 a.m. with service at 11 a.m. Interment will take place at the North Sound Public Cemetery. Transportation to North Sound will be arranged for persons who travel up on the 9 a.m. Ferry Service to the Valley.
Tributes for the late Elihu Rudolph Rhymer, B.E.M. should be sent to elihubvi@gmail.com by Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.