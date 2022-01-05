It is with deep heartfelt sadness that the family members of Dr. Elise Caiby
Warner announce her passing on Nov. 22, 2021, at the age of 76 in
Baltimore, Md.
She was born in St. Thomas on May 14, 1945, and was a hard
working educator and servant-leader whose career with the Department of
Education involved assignments as English teacher, reading specialist, ESSA
Project, director of Curriculum, Instruction and Libraries, assistant principal at Eudora Kean High School, assistant principal at Michael J. Kirwan Elementary
School, and principal at Leonard Dober Elementary School.
Her service with the Wesley Methodist Church involved being a member of the Benevolent Society, Wesley 6:30 a.m. Choir, Wesley Brothers and United Sisters, director of the Melody
Makers Steel Orchestra, and director of the Wesley After School Program.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Larence and Evelyn Caiby; husband, Roy
Marvin Warner; and brother, Larence Caiby.
She is survived by her son, Ryan Marvin Warner; sisters, Enola Foy, Erica Yearwood, and Esonia Orozco; sisters-in-law, Ellerney Gabriel, Maysia Warner, Juliet James and Stephanie
Warner; brothers-in-law, Kelvin Yearwood, Albert Orozco, Edwin Warner and Ronald
Warner; nephews, Duane Foy, Darren Foy, Daverne Foy, Kelvin Yearwood, and Jai
JnoBaptiste; nieces, Lori Caiby, Ebonei Genus, and Karin Yearwood;
cousins, Shirlyn Chinnery, Patrice Chinnery, Glenn Chinnery, Erwyn Clark, Kent
Clark, Julene Clark, Lavonne Clark, Denise Gumbs, Dawn Dawson, Freeman,
Delois Abraham, Donna King, Laurette Williams, Faye Richardson, Debra
Faulkner, Joy Harrigan Scotland, Joanne Harrigan, Debra Banini, Dale Abraham,
James Harrigan, Jerry Harrigan, Joel Harrigan, Kevin Harrigan, Elroy Harrigan,
Juneau Faulkner, Kade Faulkner Dion Herbert, Derek Herbert, Darrel Herbert;
special friemds, Janet Meyers, Janet Burton, Janet Lake, Judy Pressler, Mary
Vanterpool, Louise Flamer, Althelia Johnson, Edris Daly, Doris Wells, Felecia
Brownlow, and Mary Harley.
She is also survived by many other relatives and friends, including the CAHS Class of 1962, Wesley Methodist Choir and Congregation, Melody Makers Steel Orchestra, officers and
parents, Wesley After School students and staff, and numerous members of
the Parrott, Caiby, Harrigan, Vanterpool, Phillips, Charleswell, Callwood, Warner,
and Hatchette families.
The first viewing wiil be held Friday, Jan. 14, at Turnbull’s Funeral
Home from 4 to 6 p,m. The second viewing will be held Saturday,
Jan. 15, from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at Wesley Methodist Church, Anna’s
Retreat.
The service begins at 10 a.m. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 1.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory
Services. All COVID protocols will be observed.
