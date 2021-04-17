Elizabeth Mae Thomas de Lagarde
It Is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Elizabeth Mae Thomas de Lagarde, on Oct. 28, 2020, in Philadelphia, at the age of 102.
Also known as Betty or Liz, she was born in Philadelphia on May 17, 1918. She was a product of the Philadelphia school system, graduating from Germantown High School in 1936, and receiving her bachelor of arts degree from Howard University, Washington, D.C., in 1940.
Betty married native Virgin Islander Henry W. de Lagarde Sr. in Washington, D.C., in 1942 and relocated to St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, in 1951 with her husband and family.
Her love for education drew her to become a social studies teacher, social studies department chairman, and assistant principal at the Charlotte Amalie High School, St. Thomas, for 31 years.
Elizabeth was initiated into the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., through Alpha Chapter at Howard University in 1937. She also went on to become a member of the St. Thomas Business and Professional Women’s Club; the Friends of Denmark; the League of Women Voters; the Association of Secondary School Principals; and the Episcopal Church Women at the Cathedral Church of All Saints.
She was preceded in death by her parents, the Rev. and Mrs. Ernest Sydnor Thomas; brothers, Ernest Jr. and Reginald; sister, Regina; her husband, Henry W. de Lagarde Sr.; and her son, Henry W. de Lagarde Jr.
Elizabeth was survived by her children, Edouard (Eddie), Ernest Sr. (Poogie) and Jo-Ann; daughters-in-law, Violet, Vernelle and Brenda; grandchildren, Adrian (Sophiea), Jonathan, Jacquelynne (Clarence), Nicole (Stan), Kwanza, Khalid (Tishma), Khadija, Ernest Jr. and Jamal; great-grandchildren, Christopher, Maxwell, Sean, Alyssa, Sekani, Khadim, Myani, Nasim, Zephyra and Jack; nephew, John E. Jones, Jr.; niece, Dr. Cynthia Jones; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
A private funeral service was held at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Philadelphia, Pa., on Nov. 14, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. at Cathedral Church of All Saints, 3 Domini Gade, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, on May 17, 2021, with interment in Western Cemetery. Tributes may be sent to kdelagarde@gmail.com until April 26, 2021. COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Cathedral Church of All Saints, Episcopal Church Women (ECW), P.O. Box 1148, St. Thomas, USVI 00804-1148, in remembrance of Elizabeth T. de Lagarde.
Karen Annette Harrigan-Springette
Family and friends are advised of the passing of Karen Annette Harrigan-Springette on Feb. 13, 2021, in Orlando, Fla.
Karen was born on the island of Anguilla, West Indies, on Oct. 12, 1961. She attended the then Valley Girls School and later relocated to St. Thomas, where she finished her secondary education graduating from Charlotte Amalie High School in 1978. The following year she enlisted in the U.S. Navy for a total of 23 years, retiring on May 31, 2002.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Jennifer Vivian Harrigan; father, Edgar Recaldo; adopted mother, Alice Connor-Canton; and father-in-law, James Walter Springette.
She was survived by her husband, Kenneth (Abu) Springette; brothers, Dwayne Shawn and Kenneth Harrigan; sisters, Jasmine Connor-Milliner and Pat Carty; mother-in-law, Vadis Springette; brothers-in-law, Keith and James Springette; sisters-in-law, Beryl Todman and Ethlyn Springette; uncles, John, Bernard and Authur Connor, Donald Hughes, Vernon Reed, Samuel Mason and Emmanuel Webster; aunts, Faye Brooks, Ivy Connor-Mills, Gloria Kelsick and Valencia Reed; nephews, Jerel Connor, Dwayne Harrigan Jr., Omar Fernandez and Randy Webster; nieces, Chantal and Tyanda Harrigan, Zandrine Webster, Chea Baptiste, Marianela Fernandez, Ciomadi Carty, and Amaria and Arryn Harrigan; great-nephews, Jahmair Connor, D’ari and Denim Harrigan; great-nieces, Anijah Connor, Chanel Abbott and Melodi De La Cruz; cousins, the Rev. Errol Connor, Anita Brooks and family, Elfreda Jardine and family, Joseph Brooks and family, Geraldine, Tyrone and Denise Brooks, Luvencia, Jo Anne and Jacqueline Connor, Terrance and Ama Mills, Susan Joseph and family, Romaro, Garson and Romare Kelsick, Zena, Rochelle and Karim Reed, Lasania Omari and Kyodi Reed, Kalima, Karima Bernisha, Verilyn and Darren Connor, Faunah Emeade, Tonya Mason, Kaye Connor, Aquella Cantois, Akeno David, A’Jyri Graham, Yvette Vialet, and Randolph, Ava and Ronald Richardson; special friends, Sylvia Sargant, Ossie Sargant-Wright, Willow Wright, Verna Petersen-Francis, Eddie Young and James Parson; and other relatives, friends and loved ones too numerous to mention; and she was related to the Connors, Cartys, Brooks, Harrigans and Webster families.
A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday April 21, 2021, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Eastern Cemetery, Smith Bay. Arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.