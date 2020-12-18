Family and friends are advised of the passing of Elma Alicia Donovan Baptiste. Elma served as the accountant of Wesley Methodist Church. She was a very active member of the Benevolent Society, Women’s League and leader of Class No. 27.
She was survived by her husband, Wilfred E. Baptiste Sr.; her children, Wilfred Baptiste Jr., Avery Baptiste, Dean Baptiste Sr., Angela Baptiste and Colleen Baptiste-Bird; brothers, Leo Donovan, Ivo Donovan, Henito Donovan, and Tito Donovan; sisters, Gwendolyn Smith, Althea Turnbull, Inez Shephard, Vera Rayne, Gwennette Mc Master, Ivy Dawson; brothers-in-law, Clarence Dawson, Ted Rayne, Alister Mc Master, Wilston Baptiste and Wilbert Baptiste; sisters-in-law, Erica Donovan, Leonara Donovan, Aurelia Donovan, Georgia Donovan, Edith Rogers-De Los Santos, Edris V. B. Daly, and Ena Baptiste-Miller; son-in-law, Michael Bird; grandchildren, Dean Baptiste Jr. (BJ), Avery Baptiste II (Lil Avery), Irwin Williams, and Shane Williams; and other nieces, nephews, and friends too numerous to mention.
A service celebrating the life of Elma Alicia Donovan Baptiste will be held Saturday, Dec. 19, at Wesley Methodist Church. The viewing will be held at 9 a.m. and the service begins at 10 a.m. Interment will be held at Eastern Cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings. The church will be following guidelines on limiting the number of individuals who would like to pay their respects at this time.
Arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and a livestream will be available on Facebook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.