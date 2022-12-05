We announce the death of Elma Casimir lovingly known as “Melma”, of Salisbury, Dominica, who resided in Annas Retreat, St Thomas. She passed away on Nov. 25, 2022, at the age of 92.
The wife of the late Austin Casimir, Elma is survived by her brother Daniel Louis; nine children, Margaret George, Michael, Riviere, Agnes, Kathleen, Phillip and Kendy Casimir, Maynor Eusebe and Susan Norris; daughters and sons in law, Davern, Adriana, Eutlyn and Mary Casimir, Wellington Eusebe, Brian Norris and Adrian Wilburn; her stepchildren, Randy and Huxley Casimir. Eighteen grandchildren, Wayne, Kensha, Earlyn, Kenson, Mickel, Ayanna, Anais, Kayline and Keona Casimir, Gersha Eusebe, Kimra Ponder, Cindy and Gizelle George-Joseph, Dion George, Chinel Skelton, Kairhys Harrigan, Danielle, Kiwane and Destiny Norris; three step grandchildren, Dimples, Quaille and Ike Casimir; nine great-grandchildren; the children of the late Josephine Vidal, Rita James, Janey Mellow, and Ferdaline Codrington; other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Elma lived a life full of love, grace, and light and will be greatly missed.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Family Catholic Church in Anna's Retreat Friday, December 9, 2022. Viewing from 9 to 10 a.m. followed by the Mass at 10 a.m. Interment at the East End Cemetery in Smith Bay.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
For directions and online condolences, please visit www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.