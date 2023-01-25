Mr. Elmo Benjamin, 76, passed away on Jan. 03, 2023.
Sister, Alexis Gerard; sons, Lorenzo, Lamar, Andre, Corey, Kelvin, Kashawn Benjamin; daughters, Rashida, Kristen, Leia, Crystel, Sade, Jemila Benjamin; grandchildren, Lorenzo Benjamin Jr., Destiny Benjamin, Lenae Benjamin, Alberto Benjamin, Mehkai Roberts, Malachy Roberts, Reanna Baptiste, Rashaun Benjamin, Malaia Benjamin, J’ceon Lindsay, K’neesha Mickey (Webster), K’shaundra Webster, Kaysia Benjamin, Kaylee Benjamin, Michael Anthony Benjamin, Tiana Benjamin, Lamar Benjamin, Reasza Benjamin, DeMornae Benjamin, Kavon Benjamin, Nache Benjamin, Nasheed Benjamin, Nayan Benjamin, Naviyan Benjamin; great-grandchildren, Levi Benjamin, Timeya Benjamin, Reanna Benjamin, Lauren Benjamin, Ahnyiah Jorge, Brandon Meriweather Jr., Kayson Meriweather; nephew, Melvin Gerard; nieces, Tonya Gerard, Julia Benjamin-Bennerson, Carol Benjamin, Joy Benjamin, Landa Benjamin; great-nieces, Precious Flaharty, Shanice Bennerson, great-nephews, Raymond Kean Jr., Reynaldo Kean, Jaylen Benjamin, David Benjamin; extended family, Alpheaus, Clifford, Ricardo, Luther, Shambile, Antonio, Emma, Agnes, Idona, Tony Benjamin, Ansel Testamark, Deshaun Smith, Adams Family, Finch Family; special friends, family and mentions, Ulric “Muscles” Benjamin, Elmo Adams Jr., Elroy Flaharty, Raymond Kean Sr., Lloyd “Inchez” Gumbs, Liston “Worm” Fahie, Venture “Ras” Rogers, Bapo’s Baseball Team, Hurricanes Baseball Team, Griffith Park Family, 40,50,60+ Baseball Team.
The first viewing for Mr. Elmo Benjamin will be on Sunday , Jan. 29, 2023 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will be on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 9 a.m. at Saint Peter and Paul. Interment will be private.
