Relatives and friends, it is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Elridge Creque, who died Sept. 28, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Idalia Sprauve-Creque; father, Elvin Creque; daughters, Cecely Creque, Shavonne Creque; brother, Vincent Creque; and sisters, Linda Creque-Maynard, Everice Creque-Greene.
He is survived by his daughter, Donna Creque; sons, Vernon, Rashurn, also known as Fridge, Raheem, Rasheed, Dion, Elridge Jr., Jordan, Jaylann Creque; adopted sons, Gregory Reed, Leon Descartes; 12 grandchildren; sisters, Gwendolyn Creque Hansen, Enid Creque Richards; his brother, Juanito Creque; nieces, Leona Bonelli, Denise Creque, Sharon Richards, Petra Creque, Krystal Greene; nephews, Robert J. Finch (Jojo), Tremain T. Maynard, aka Noble Trey), Frankie Lee Anderson Jr.; significant other, Wencesla Descartes; special cousin, Ivy Scatliffe; and many great-nieces and nephews and cousins too numerous to mention.
He is also survived by the Rhymer, Hamm, Dessuit, Sprauve and Harrigan families.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service Monday, Oct. 18, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. The viewing begins 9 a.m. with the service to follow at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
