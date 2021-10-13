Elridge Creque
Relatives and friends, it is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Elridge Creque, who died Sept. 28, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Idalia Sprauve-Creque; father, Elvin Creque; daughters, Cecely Creque, Shavonne Creque; brother, Vincent Creque; and sisters, Linda Creque-Maynard, Everice Creque-Greene.
He is survived by his daughter, Donna Creque; sons, Vernon, Rashurn, also known as Fridge, Raheem, Rasheed, Dion, Elridge Jr., Jordan, Jaylann Creque; adopted sons, Gregory Reed, Leon Descartes; 12 grandchildren; sisters, Gwendolyn Creque Hansen, Enid Creque Richards; his brother, Juanito Creque; nieces, Leona Bonelli, Denise Creque, Sharon Richards, Petra Creque, Krystal Greene; nephews, Robert J. Finch (Jojo), Tremain T. Maynard, aka Noble Trey), Frankie Lee Anderson Jr.; significant other, Wencesla Descartes; special cousin, Ivy Scatliffe; and many great-nieces and nephews and cousins too numerous to mention.
He is also survived by the Rhymer, Hamm, Dessuit, Sprauve and Harrigan families.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service Monday, Oct. 18, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. The viewing begins 9 a.m. with the service to follow at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
Eileen Morris
We announce the passing of Ms. Eileen Morris, who died Sept. 29, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Annie Simon; father, William Simon; and daughter, Jacqueline Morris.
She is survived by her children, Janet Boyd, Barry Morris, Jeffrey Freeman, Brenda Francis; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.
The first viewing is Thursday, Oct. 21, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing is Friday, Oct. 22, from 9 to 10 a.m. at New Herrnhut Moravian Church, St. Thomas, with the service at 10 a.m. at the New Herrnhut Moravian Church. Interment is at Moravian New Herrnhut Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
http://www.turnbullsfuneralvi.com.
Robert Leonaldo Ible
The family of Robert Leonaldo Ible announces his passing on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Glen Allen, Richmond, Va. He was born on Oct. 13, 1955.
A viewing for Robert was held on Thursday, Sept. 2, followed by an open casket funeral service on Friday, Sept. 3. He was later cremated as his final request.
At 10 a.m. today, which would have been Robert’s birthday, his surviving family members invite you to a small gathering to celebrate his life on the St. Thomas waterfront’s apron, directly across the street from the Boy Scouts building.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis F. Ible Sr. and Lillian Fleming Ible; brother, Eustace; uncles, George and Francisco; aunt, Lilian Smith; and cousin, Donna.
Robert’s surviving family members are his daughter, Tishina Nelson; granddaughter, Gionna Nelson; and grandson, Kobe Blount. His brothers and sisters, Derrick, Valentine, Leona, Cordelia, Keithly, Cheryl George, Geraldine, Luis Jr., Corinne, Sylvanie and Jesele; nieces and nephews, Duane, Dion, Daren, Chemyne, Serita, Jaramy, Laetitia, Keishawn, Kelly, Sherina, Kyle, Trinice, Shawn, Khaleed, Liyenn, Jamaal and Jawaan; in-laws, Marjorie, David, Egbert, Taunya and Spencer; aunt, Viera Illidge; cousins, Vanessa, Marlon, Nathaniel, Christina, Valerie, Harriet, Ike, Ivor, Marjorie, Wendy, St. Clair, Sheldon Jr., Kaarl, Jocelyn, Gloria, Anita, Aldric, Venetia, Rudolph, Wendell and Hensley; and many other family members too numerous to mention.
This event will be streamed on YouTube at All Ah We TV.
Send tributes to rememberingrobertible@gmail.com.
To view Robert’s funeral service in Virginia, visit https://boxcast.tv/view/robert-l-ible-funeral-service-241643.
Karen V. Donovan
We announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, Karen V. Donovan, on Sept. 21, 2021.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Mildred Hodge-Donovan; father, Theodore Donovan; sisters, Jureen Donovan and Berecia Hodge; brothers, Cortell Foy, Vernol Foy, Antonio Foy, and Charles Foy; uncle, Emile Donovan; and best friend, Linda Bryan.
She is survived by her daughter, Valencia Smith; son, Stedroy Delaney Jr.; grandchild, Quiannah Adams; brothers, Elvis, Relldis, and Malvern Donovan; sisters, Cecelie Foy, Yvonne Hodge, and Monique Donovan; aunt, Eldra Donovan; special aunt, Audrey Turnbull; nieces, Belrice M. Hodge, Laurie Hedrington, Natasha Hodge-Corcino, Kamisha Hodge- Hendrickson, Kishma Hodge, Lauralie Pickering Innis, Yvette Lindesay, Tameka Donovan, Reiscilla Donovan, and Tanya Foy; nephews, Karime Foy, Leon Pickering, Relldis Donovan Jr., Shahim Skeete and Jahnieya Hodge; great-nieces, Jahdisha Hodge, Akasia, and Anisha Dennery, Natoya and Naeesha Corcino, Kyshanna, Kishyrah Stigger, K’layah, Tynisha and Anna Hodge; great-nephews, Jelani and Josiah Hodge, Aquan and Akaya Dennery, Ja’Kai Pickering, Israel Jr., Corcino, Kyvante Thomas, Kymorie Hodge, Daniel and Ta’jahni Hodge, Ra’jahni and Rohiyjah Henrickson; nieces-in-law, Tanya Foy and Jahnelle Pickering; nephews-in-law, Israel Corcino and Olanzo Hendrickson; special friend, Rene Roumouw; cousin, Susan Donovan; and other family and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend funeral services for Karen V. Donovan that will be held Saturday, Oct. 16, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals.
The viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m. with the funeral service at 10 a.m. She will be laid to rest at Western Cemetery No. 3. Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
