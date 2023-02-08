Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Elris Elvena Smith-Percell on Jan. 5, 2023. She is survived by her husband, Noel Percell; her daughter, Kaylena Percell; sisters, Elvie Smith, Elma Smith; brothers, Erald Smith, Elroy Smith; nieces, Keyanna Young, Kejanna Young, Kewanna Young, Deneesha Smith; nephews’ Kaseem Young, Keenon Young and many other relatives.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the viewing and service at Turnbull’s Funeral Home on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 at 9 to 10 a.m. with service to follow at 10 a.m. Please wear red or other festive colors!
