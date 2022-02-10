It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of former Fire Chief Elroy Augustus Pickering Sr., our beloved brother, father, grandfather, and uncle to many.
Elroy passed on Jan. 26, 2022, at the age of 79. He was preceded in death by his wife, Christina Rojas Pickering, better known as Cookie, and is survived by his children, Caroline “Bunny”, Christine, Elroy “Picko”, and Eltino “Tino” Pickering; grandchildren, Chinelo Pickering, Caristina “Cariee” Pickering-Gerard, Ajayi Pickering- Haynes, Akira Pickering-Haynes, Mia, Nyla, and Tre’Roy Pickering, Andrinson, and Enderson Vallejo; brother, Leayle Pickering Sr; special friend, Maria Constable; special cousins, Gertrude Jones, Eunice Petersen, Judith Steele, Roy Ottley, Clarence Ottley II, and Ena Donovan; sisters-in-law, Dahlia Hyndman ,Ilda Colon and Lydia Steele; sons-in-law, Aubrey Haynes Jr. and Anthony Fontaine; daughter-in-law, Glenys V. Pickering; and close friends, Leona Raymo, Jose Kean and Rudolph Slack;
many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends too numerous to mention;
nieces, Elizabeth Pickering, Irene George, Janice George Wilma Matthias, Lauralie Innis, Lethia Thompson, Leandra Pickering, Luz Rivera, Aida Colon, Stacy Steele, Cyd Carty; nephews, Liston Pickering Jr., Leayle Pickering Jr., Leon Pickering, D. ’Verne Pickering, Gene Carty Jr., Henry Carty Sr., Calvin Carty, Stephen Steele, Wayne Colon, William Colon Jr., Ashmore Hyndman Jr., Danny Hyndman, Anthony Hyndman, Miguel Rivera, Angel Rivera Jr., and many other relatives and friends, including the community of the Cathedral Church of All Saints Episcopal Church, Fire Station family, Pickering, Petersen, Rojas, Blyden, Ottley and Jones families; adopted son, Jamal “BrocLee” Williams; adopted daughters, Monet Davis, Nicole Craigwell-Syms, and Adlyn Williams; close friends, Rudloph Slack (classmate), Jose Kean, Irad Hodge,
The first viewing will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Barbel Plaza Fire Station. The second viewing will be held Feb. 17, at the All-Saints Episcopal Cathedral on Garden Street from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by the service at 11 a.m.
Interment will be in Western Cemetery No. 3.
Arrangements are by the Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
