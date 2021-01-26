Elroy D. Brown Sr.
We regret to announce the passing of Elroy D. Brown Sr., better known as Boogaloo.
The retired chief of police was born Sept. 12, 1943, on St. Thomas, USVI.
The first viewing will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. today at the Farrelly Justice Complex. The second viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, at Blyden Memorial Chapel. The service is at the chapel at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Brown Sr. and Gladys Harrigan.
He was survived by his wife, Dolores V. Brown; daughter, Erica Brown; sons, Elroy Brown Jr., Eric Brown and Leroy Brown; sisters, Gloria Peterson, Claudette Clover, Corraine Brown and Dorothy Narvedo; brothers, Alfonso White Sr., Otto Brown, David Brown and Kenneth Brown; grandchildren, Kimoy Brown, TuReca Brown, Enecia Brown, Anthony Brown, Elroy Brown III, Jahmoy Brown, Arciera Walwyn, Zakiyah Brown, Jahnya Brown, Emoi Brown, Uriyah Stephen, Emai Brown, Kelani Brown and Eshyira Brown; adopted grandchildren, Kacia Lewis and Emani Blyden; sister-in-laws, Terry Schmohl and Juliet Lewis; brother-in-laws, Aubrey Lee and Anselmo Gerard; daughter-in-law, Eboni Powell; nieces and nephew, great-nieces and great-nephew, godchildren and special friends too numerous mention.
Email all tributes and picture to memoriesofelroy@gmail.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
