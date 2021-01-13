We regret to announce the passing of retired chief of police Elroy D. Brown Sr., better known as Boogaloo. He was born Sept. 12, 1943, on St. Thomas, USVI.
The first viewing will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at Farrelly Complex. The second viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, at Blyden Memorial Chapel, with the service at 10 a.m. at Blyden Memorial Chapel. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Brown Sr. and Gladys Harrigan.
He was survived by his wife, Dolores V. Brown; daughter, Erica Brown; sons, Elroy Brown Jr., Eric Brown, Leroy Brown; sisters, Gloria Peterson, Claudette Clover, Corraine Brown, Dorothy Narvedo; brothers, Alfonso White Sr., Otto Brown, David Brown, Kenneth Brown; grandchildren, Kimoy Brown, TuReca Brown, Enecia Brown, Anthony Brown, Elroy Brown III, Jahmoy Brown, Arciera Walwyn, Zakiyah Brown, Jahnya Brown, Emoi Brown, Uriyah Stephen, Emai Brown, Kelani Brown, Eshyira Brown; adopted grandchildren, Kacia Lewis, Emani Blyden; sisters-in-law, Terry Schmohl, Juliet Lewis; brothers-in-law, Aubrey Lee, Anselmo Gerard; daughter-in-law, Eboni Powell; and numerous nieces and nephew, great-nieces and nephew, godchildren and special friends to mention.
Email all tributes and pictures to memoriesofelroy@gmail.com.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.