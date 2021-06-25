Elroy Jacob Muller
The family of Elroy Jacob Muller regretfully announces his passing on June 15, 2021.
Muller was preceded in death by his mother, Agatha Maria Reubel in 2015.
He was survived by his daughter, Denise Muller Lake; sons, Elroy Jeffrey Muller, Michael O’Neal Muller and Dwight Hendricks; grandchildren, Jared and Jordan Lake, Craig Muller, Alisha Muller, Shanice Muller, Kiah Muller, Jonathan Muller, Keva Muller, Nadira Muller, Tyler Muller and Kayla Muller; great-grandchildren, T’Nay Muller, Craig Muller Jr., Anthony Muller and Riley Harvey; siblings, Annette Hendricks, Donna Hendricks, Rita Hendricks Colbert and Myra Hendricks; Baldwin Hendricks Sr., Rodney Hendricks and Shawn Hendricks; son-in-law, Angel Lake; daughters-in-law, Denise Wilkinson-Muller and Gail Gerard-Muller; nieces and nephews, Mallory Hendricks, Kaysten Hendricks-Stevens, Baldwin Hendricks Jr., Fredericka Hendricks, Mariah Hendricks, Trina Allick, Ronald Allick, Tyrone Allick, Cleavon Edney, Edward Rowe Jr., Oreese O’Reilly, Orville O’Reilly Jr., Oriana O’Reilly, Oreisha O’Reilly, Chenille Hendricks and Cenoya Hendricks.
Other survivors include special friends, Tracy Bradshaw, Rueben “Bitehead” Smith, Elroy “Mitch” Yardwood, Alfred Williams, Rubio Samuel, Rubio Esannason, Floyd Peterson, the Huntt family and the Rivera family.
There will be a viewing at 9:30 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 30, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Christiansted, St. Croix. Interment will be at Kingshill Cemetery. All arrangements are by James Memorial Funeral Home Inc.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health regulations, all attendees must wear masks and adhere to social distancing.
Norwell Turnbull
It is with deep regret that we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved Norwell Turnbull at his home on June 8, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Turnbull.
Norwell was survived by his sons, Vernol “T-Bull’’ Turnbull Sr., Larry “Pancho” Turnbull, Donald Turnbull, Leroy Turnbull, and Elroy Turnbull; as well as his adopted daughter, Juel T. R. Molloy; and his adopted son, Winston Turnbull.
Survivors also include his sister, Esmie Stoutt; daughters-in-law, Apostle Hyacinth Turnbull, Luisa Turnbull, Donna Turnbull, Vivica Turnbull, and Helen Turnbull; sisters-in-law, Ivy Parson and Delma Brewley; brother-in-law, Michael “Cessa” Leonard; 18 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, 13 nieces, and 22 nephews; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Funeral services will be held at Wesleyan Methodist Church on Monday, June 28, with viewing from 9 to 10 a.m., and followed by a service at 10 a.m. Interment will take place at Eastern Cemetery, Smith Bay. Please follow all COVID requirements. Because of limited seating at the church, the service will be live streamed as follows:
https://www.facebook.com/Wesley.methodistchurch.902
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
Louise A. B. Henry
Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Louise A. B. Henry on May 30, 2021, at the age of 85 at her residence.
She was preceded in death by a son, Richard Baptiste.
Louise A. B. Henry was survived by her husband, Charles A. Henry Sr.; son, Charles A. Henry Jr.; daughter, Vivian J. Henry; grandchildren, Sherese L. Potter, Kenya M. Charles, Chaprece L. Henry, Tiffany E.N. Henry; Tia I. Henry, Richard Baptiste, Clara Baptiste, Tramaine Baptiste, Jermaine Baptiste, Karolynne Baptiste, Richard Baptiste, Khalia Baptiste and Khadia Baptiste; great-grandchildren, Samayah Potter, DeVonte Potter, Sinai Baptiste, Isaiah Prather, Trayson Donovan, Arianna Buchanan, Jordyn Baptiste, Gery Smith, Ge’Vani Smith, Milani Raynard, Shamar Davis Jr. and Sanaa Davis; sister, Elma Hodge; brother, Charles Henry Barnes; adopted children, John Mardenborough, Glendora Brooks, Susan Donovan, Cher Comissiong and Dawn Armstrong; nieces and nephews, Lorraine Schneider and family, Lucia Hodge and family, Joseph Hodge and family and Conrad Gulier; special cousins, Beulah Joseph, Aubrey and Lyra Anthony, Evelyn Foy Alfred Haynes, Gladise Faulkner-Connor, Verne Faulkner Jr., Alda Faulkner-Frazer, Michille Turnbull, Everad Petersen, Agnes Petersen and Kurt Vialet; godchildren, Carol Rhymer, Winifred Anthony-Todman, Ruby Bass; special friends, Mavis Robles, Calma Gumbs, Donald and Cheri Cole, Patricia Prince, Doris Henneman, Cassandra Fahie, Stephanie Francis, Errin H. JeanBaptiste, Kamille Hoheb, Jean Smalls, Monique Jasper, Charlotte Blake, BugzRUs Volkswagen Club, the Rev. Dr. Cotroy W.M. Jarvis and members of Memorial Moravian Church; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service Tuesday, June 29, at Memorial Moravian Church. The viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m., with services immediately following at 10 a.m. Interment is at Memorial Moravian Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
