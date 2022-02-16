Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Elroy Leonard Sr., also known as “10-0-2”, on Jan. 18, 2022, at the age of 80 at Schneider Regional Medical Center on St. Thomas.
He is survived by his significant other, Glenelda Grant; sons, Elroy Leonard Jr. and Jerry Leonard; daughters, Denise Leonard and Terry Leonard Williams; grandchildren, Jourdan, Jennifer, John, Andrew, Brandon, Tiffany and Jerold; 9 great-grandchildren; sisters, Daisy and Marilyn; brothers, Mario, Leslie and Charles; daughter-in-law, Diana Leonard; sisters-in-law, Eunice, Marian and Helen; nieces, Carmen Staley, Yvette Staub and Clarice, Althea and Marcia; nephews, Jerry Brown, Charles, Cedric, Leslie, Rolon and Freddie; special cousins, Dr. Marilyn Krigger, Rudy Leonard, Shane Benjamin, Cyril Benjamin, Carmen Mc Kelly, Sylvia Leonard-Frazer, Carvelle Leonard and Jan Robinson; special friends, George “Jig” Baptiste, Mr. and Mrs. Joel and Linnette Benjamin, Melvin Boynes, Alvin Boynes, Rudy Farrell, Sonia Butler, Gita Hodge, Carl Isaac, Ehdred Callwood, Oscar Rawlins, Lorraine Taylor, Martin Vanterpool, Venet Bohmme, Ivan Hendricks, Desmond Hercules, Ceciley Robinson, Randolph DeSuza, Mary Ryan, Jose Petersen, Pedrito Lanclos Sr., Mr. and Mrs. Jean Smalls, Travis Homer, Kysha Wallace and family, Charles Payne, Judith Jones, Delvin Dessuit, Mrs. Bridgewater-Hodge and husband, Rosana Baker, Felecia Niles, Mr. and Mrs. Rudolph and Jacqueline Phillips, Lori Anderson, Jasmine Frett, Wilton Walwyn, Taxi Driver 8-10-10, Joycelyn Mercer, Shari Mae Lewis, Winston Harrigan, Carol Cerge, Lucinda Barton, Mary Thomas, Maisie Harvey, Raphael Christopher, Kenneth DeGout, Debra Quetel, Kwamesha and Kwame Roper, Daryl Beaupierre, Mr. and Mrs. Earl and Sylvia Vanterpool, Geselle Anthony, Dwenella Anthony, Mrs. Priscilla Potter, Mrs. Marietta Gilbert and Mrs. Joyce Potter and children; family members, Leonard, Frazer, Ritter, Hyman, McKelly, Skelton, Harrigan, Benjamin, Christopher and Hodge; and many other relatives and friends.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend first viewing from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 17, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. The second viewing will be at 9 a.m., Friday, Feb. 18, at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church with service immediately following at 10 a.m.
Interment will be at Eastern Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a memory or message at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
