Friends and relatives are advised of the passing of Elroy Scatliffe of St. Thomas, USVI, better known as "Ellie" or "Elohim", on Jan. 15th, 2023, at Schneider Regional Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Albina Donovan; father, Alfred Scatliffe; brother, Clement Donovan; and sister, Eleanor Scatliffe.
He is survived by his brothers, Gregory Howell, Arthur Howell; sisters, Almira Smith, Mona Donovan, Rocksan Scatliffe, Casandra Scatliffe, Audrey Howell-Schneider;
nephews, Clement Donovan, Jr., Andre Donovan, Jamaal Howell, Andre Schneider, Nathaniel Smith, Alexander Smith, Jonathan Smith; nieces, Priscilla Donovan-Bobb, Kisha Anthony, Kimberly Anthony, Quawanda Schneider, Evanna Howell, Khiara Howell; great aunt, Olivia Carty; special cousins, Dale Carty, Narvel Connor, Glen "Nesha" Christopher, Liston Cantois, Melvin Walters, Sr.; the Scatliffe, Donovan, Dawson, Frett and Smith Families; and a host of beloved relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Feb. 24th, 2023 at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The viewing will be held at 9 a.m., with service to follow at 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will be private.
Funeral arrangement by Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
