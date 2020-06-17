We formally announce the death of Elsie Greseda Proctor, of North Hill, Anguilla, who died April 22, 2020, in Texas at the age of 92.
The homegoing service for Elsie Greseda Proctor will take place Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Hurley Funeral Chapel in St. Thomas. The viewing is from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. with services immediately following at 10:30 a.m.
Elsie is survived by her two sons, Hubert Gumbs Sr., Delsic; grandchildren, Khoy, Chaneel, Cheliese, Charnell, Amira, and Hubert Gumbs Jr., Monish, and Malkom Rey, Natasha; great-grandchildren, Kaylee Robinson, Jaylen Gumbs, Michael Little lll, Antonio Prater Jr., Ava Prater, Tristen Gumbs, and Kahalani Gumbs; nieces and nephews, Barbara, Rita, Maria, and Susan Gumbs, Williams, Ben, Collins, and Sammy;
other relatives, the Rev. Dr. Wycherley, Lina, Montrose, Buxton Gumbs, Dr. Leonard, May Richardson, Theophilus, Elizabeth Gumbs, Dennis, Iris Gumbs, Bernerdett Gumbs, Bernadine Todman, Elfreda Hughes, Rose Proctor, Cynthia Richardson, Onnie Pratrick, Agnes, Roslyn, Leslie, Tennyson Richardson, Herbert Hughes; and close friends, Elfreda Richardson, Cigna Hodge, Edris Richardson, Malita Crabb.
Elsie was related to the Gumbs, Hughes, Hodges, Harrimans, Lloyds, Cartys, Connors, Richardsons, and the Busbys families in Anguilla and St. Thomas.
