It is with the deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend Eltera Clarita Hermon Mercer, who transitioned on Oct. 18, 2021, in Miami, Fla.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Gilbert Samuel.
Eltera, also known as Tera, is survived by her three children, Gerald Jr., Jerome Sr., and Natalie Mercer; seven grandchildren, J’hane Mercer, J’neshya Mercer, Jerome Mercer Jr., J’vonte Mercer, Chatique Claxton, J’kayla Mercer, and Tatiana Mercer; four sisters, Celia, Golda, Era, and Louella Hermon; four brothers, Leroy, Humphrey Jr., Dan and Calistro Hermon; aunts, Rosita Rabsatt and Gretchen Thomas;
Uncles, Godfrey Hermon, Henry Hermon Jr., Carle Birch Albato “Bato” Rabsatt, and Anselmo “Sellie” Rabsatt; nephews, Leroy Hermon Jr., Elvin Donovan III, Lloyd Hermon, Patrick Hermon, Donahue Pitman Jr., Jamal Industrious Sr., Anthony Angol, Jayse Hermon; nieces, Petra Hermon, Tonia Hermon, Eboni Powell, Delores Joseph Brooks, Rochelle Mercer, Policia Clyne, Lynnelle Coram-Braveboy, Jaysa Swasey, Calisha Hermon, Tanya Mirtil, Shiraine Stephens, Antonea Angol, Sonya Hermon; great-nieces, great-nephews, cousin, friends and relatives too numerous to mention;
special uncle-daddy, McKenzie Smith Sr.; special sister-cousin, the Rev. Deborah Smith; adopted daughter, Diahann Ryan; special cousin, Zandra Ritter; sister-in-law, Norma Pickard Samuel; special friends, Milton Sprauve, Jacqueline Richardson Theona Archibald, Derek Vanholten, Lillian Garfield.
Mrs. Eltera Mercer’s home going ceremony will be held on Saturday, Nov. 20, at New Herrnhut Moravian Church with a tribute from 9 to 10 a.m., followed by a 10 a.m. service. Interment is at Brookman Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
turnbullsfuneralhomevi@yahoo.com.
