Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Elvira Rosita Thomas Dennery, affectionately known as “Aunty V” on Dec. 27, 2022.
Elvira Rosita Thomas Dennery is preceded in death by her parents, James A Thomas and Gwendolyn Sprauve Thomas; brothers, George R Thomas and Charles H Thomas; sisters, Florecia Andrews, Maybell Thomas and Izora Leerdam; and husband, Ernest Valdemar Dennery.
She is survived by sons, Ernest V Dennery Jr, Celestino Dennery, Sinclair Dennery Vernon Dennery Sr (deceased) and Sedric Fahie Dennery; daughters, Valencia C Dennery David, Julia L Garfield Harrigian (deceased) and Shiela Fahie Dennery; daughters-in-law, Marjorie Dennery, Margarita Dennery, Cecilia Dennery and Mona Dennery (deceased); sister-in-law, Doctor Joyce M Thomas; grandchildren, Valencia, Ernest, Mesha, Celeste, Delva, Kenneth Teshia, Cherea, Sinclair Jr, Deshurn, Shurnel, Kimo, Glen, Vernon, Vernan, Hitoshi, Jerome, Janaai, Sheena, Shenelle; great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, and cousins too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 at the Cathedral Church of All Saints. Viewing at Cathedral Church of All Saints will be held at 9 to 10 a.m. with services to follow at 10 a.m. Internment will be at Western Cemetery#2. Funeral arrangement by Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Service.
