With great sadness, our family announces the passing of Elvirier Melchior, better known as Vera Melchior, who transitioned peacefully on Thursday, March 30, 2023.
Vera was a devoted mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, friend and wife of the late senator and Virgin Islands Daily News Publisher Ariel Melchior Jr. She was born on Oct. 5, 1939.
Her parents, Alexander and Maria Stevens Hamm; daughter, Dr. Lois Violet Melchior MD; sisters, Edith Lucille George-Bukle, Mavis Browne, Carmen George; and brother, Reuben Lennard preceded her in death.
Vera is survived by her daughters, Lisa Melchior, Luanne Melchior; granddaughters, Dahlia Danet, Camellia Melchior, Lyleigh Melchior; nieces, Beulah Bukle George, Lolita Bukle John-Baptiste, Linda Bukle George, Rhoda Bukle Pacquette, Margaret Bukle Salters, Juliette Bukle Sibilly, Jacqueline Bukle Humes, Judith Bukle Marcel, Ferenie Creque Tinson, Yvonne Turnbull Campbell, Irma George, Apostle Alicia George, Verna George, Geneva Lennard, Jasmine Wade-Francis, Elizabeth Monique Watley, Capri Watley, Sancta Watley, Anna Watley; nephews, Basil Bukle, James Clifton Bukle, Brian Bukle, Byron Bukle, Antonio Bukle, Joseph Bukle, Harold Creque, Cedric Creque, Lued Browne, Danny Turnbull, Rev. Stephen Lennard, Hubert Lennard, Irvin Lennard, Mitchel Lennard, Derick Lennard, Glenn Lennard, Dwayne Lennard, Frank Preston, Ethelbert “Butch” Benjamin, Craig Wade; sisters-in-law, Bernice Lennard, Rita Watley, Laurel Melchior; and members of the Hamm, Stevens, Bukle, Lennard, George, Creque, Turnbull, Sprauve, O’Neal, Rhymer, Kuntz, and Fahie families.
Special friends, Ruth Didonato, Charlotte Oliver, Dorothy Molind, Pat Jackson, Dr. Ursula McClymont, MD, Brenda Sullivan and members of the Inner Wheel Club.
The first viewing will be held on Thursday, April 20 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing and tributes is on Friday, April 21 from 9 to 10 a.m. at Wesley Methodist Church. Tributes begin at 10 a.m. and service will follow at 11 a.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.