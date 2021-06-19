Emanuel LaPlace
Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Emanuel “Manny” LaPlace on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Francois Xavier and Elvira LaPlace; his brother, Leo Paul; and his sisters, Elmira Querrard, Jane Bryan, Alma LaPlace, and Emelda Berry.
He is survived by his wife, Noreen LaPlace; daughter, Catherine Querrard (Rodney); sons, Steven (Sandra) and Robert LaPlace (Amy); grandsons, Darren LaPlace (Heidi), Rodney Querrard Jr., Ryan Querrard, Spencer Kapp, and Zavier LaPlace; granddaughters, Shelby Kapp, Emma, Ella, and Olivia LaPlace; and also, one great-grandson, Darren T. Laplace “DJ” and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend first viewing Sunday, June 20, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for funerals from 3 to 5 p.m. The second viewing will be Monday, June 21, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Mafolie from 9 a.m., with Mass to follow at 10 a.m. Interment is at Mafolie Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Conrad Bonelli
It’s with deep regret that the Bonelli and Petersen families announce the passing of Conrad “Cherrie” Bonelli from this earth on June 8, 2021.
Conrad Bonelli was a loving brother, uncle and friend. He was a proud veteran and very talented in his lifelong occupation as an electrician. Many will remember his solo carnival entries and his love for softball in his earlier years.
He was survived by his brother, Arthur Bonelli Sr.; sisters, Alma Ottley, Una Blyden, Doris Bonelli; sister-in-law, Judy Bonelli; nephews, Dr. Bert Petersen Jr., Leonard Bonelli Sr., Earl Lawrence Ottley Jr., Glenn Bonelli, Dwight Smith Sr., Warren Smith Jr., Arthur Bonelli Jr., Leslie S. Milliner, Evans Harrigan, Arthur Gibbs, Gary Bonelli, Andre’ Bonelli, Angel Bonelli Sr., Ashley Bonelli; nieces, Maureen Petersen, Marlene Boschulte, Claudette Santiago, Barbara Petersen, Diane Maharaj, Judith Ottley, Patrice Ottley-Scarbriel, Linda Ottley, Edith Principal, Cheryl Smith-Cruz, Charmaine Smith, Avis Smith-James, Delia Smith-Askew, Dawn Lenhardt-Samura, Lisa Alford, Linda Milliner, Lynette Milliner-Pilgrim, Yvelle Harrigan, Alicia Bonelli, Audrey Bonelli-Simmonds, Alda Bonelli-Leader, Avril Bonelli-Hunter, Aisha Boschulte, Louise Schulterbrandt Johnson, Marilyn Creque, Eleanor Hansen, Leona Wheatley; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Eleanor D. Blyden Todman
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Eleanor D. Blyden Todman, also known as Ele or Toddy, on Friday, June 11, 2021, at Schneider Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry O. Todman Sr.
Ele is survived by her son, Henry E. Todman Jr.; daughters, Sharon Robles and Debra and Laurel Todman; sister, Bernice B. Blyden Lanclos; brother-in-law, Pedrito A. Lanclos Sr.; daughter-in-law, Rochelle Todman; and son in-law, Louis Robles; seven grandchildren, six grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The viewing will be Friday, June 25, at Christchurch Methodist, Market Square at 9 a.m., with the service to follow at 10 a.m. Interment will take place at Eastern Cemetery, Smith Bay.
Please follow all COVID requirements. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
Royson Nicolas Jno-Baptiste
We regret to announce the passing of Royson Nicolas Jno-Baptiste, who died June 6, 2021. He was survived by his mother, Joan Smith Jno-Baptiste; father, Lawrence Jno-Baptiste; brother, Nelson Jno-Baptiste; sisters, Tricia Jno-Baptiste James, Cindy Jno-Baptiste Joseph, Alison Jno-Baptiste; nieces, Nyla James, Ayesha Bibby, K’Lynn Jno-Baptiste; nephews, Caden James, Nelson Jno-Baptiste, Tariq Cuffy, Charles Joseph; sister-in-law, Kernita Jno-Baptiste; brother-in-law, William James; aunts, Magdaline Smith, Agnes Serrant, Lucy John Charles, Cheryl Pendenque, Emanuella Christopher, Edwarline Alfred, Erline, Christalyn, Merlyn Jno-Baptiste, Joycelyn Durand, Linda LeBlanc; uncles, Johnis Smith, Hesford Smith, Symbert Smith, Norman Smith, Morgan Felix, Isaac Pierre, Lindy Jno-Baptiste; great-uncle, Samuel Jones; cousins, Asward Jno-Charles, Jody Smith, Jamal Matthew, Kimmoleah, Samuel, and Doyle Jones, Samuel Jones III, and many more too numerous to mention; and special friends, Larry Letang, Robert Laware, Trini, Faris, Dean, Jenna.
The first viewing will be Monday, June 28, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will be Tuesday, June 29, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Blyden Memorial Chapel with services to follow immediately at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
