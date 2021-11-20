Relatives and friends are advised of the death of Emelda Brathwaite, who passed away on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Emily Romney-Brathwaite and James E. Brathwaite. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Sarah Turnbull-Herbert, Watley, Eldridge, Frederica, Esmeralda and Lilly Brathwaite, Hortense Brathwaite-Mctavious, Yolanda Brathwaite-Buntin and Rehena Brathwaite-Industrious.
She is survived by her children, Kent Bernier Sr., and Randy Foy; grandchildren, Kent Bernier, Jr., Phillip and Cynthia (Tori) Bernier and Randi Foy; great-grandchildren, Nylani, Kalan, Keziah, Kent Bernier lll, Kennedi Emelda Bernier and Cynthia Olivia Bernier White; sisters, Leanda Brarhwaite-George and Alvara Brathwaite Phillips-Shaw; daughters-in-law, Pamela Anthony-Bernier and Annette Henry-Foy; brothers-in-law, Bishop William Industrious and Dennis McTavious Sr.; nephews, Frankie, Ariel, Donald, Vernal and Denton Brathwaite, Julian Industrious Sr., Russell Industrious Sr., Gene Industrious Sr., Julian Turnbull, Dennis McTavious Jr., Earl Phillips, Dean Williams, Mtichel, Marvin and Michael George, Berris Turnbull; nieces, Almira Smith, Olivine and Nytha Brathwaite, Zandra Ritter, Coreen Brathwaite-Martin, Federica Graneau, Mona George, Bridget Industrious-Dorsey, Rehenia Industrious-Davis, Melva Pickering, Sonia Industrious, Bernice Turnbull-Jacobs, Rita Durant-Brin, Daphne Durant-Fahie, Barbara McTavious, Barbara Callwood, Carolyn Phillips-Lanclos, Jacqueline Phillips, Maureen Phillips-Canton, and Erminie Brathwaite-Lanclos.
She’s also survived by the Romney, Abendigo, Brathwaite, Industrious, Freeman, Thomas, McCleverty, LeBron and Hedrington families; and other relatives and friends.
The first viewing is Tuesday, Nov. 23, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services. The celebration of life is Wednesday, Nov. 24, at Christchurch Methodist in Market Square with the viewing from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., followed with the celebration service at 10:30 a.m. The burial is at Eastern Cemetery. The funeral arrangements are by Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
