Emelda Marie Ledee
Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Emelda Marie Ledee on Dec. 1, 2020, at the age of 87 at her residence.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph E. Ledee; daughters, Lorraine L. Berry and Evelyn Ledee; grandchildren, Ken Berry and Kimberley Brin; and siblings, Axel Esannason and Karen Esannason.
Emelda Marie Ledee was survived by her children, Joan Mojhar, Esther Ledee, Winston Ledee, Gregory Ledee, Ursula Bryan, Simon Ledee and Celeste Brin; 25 grandchildren, Roxanne L. Bellotti, Kurt B. Berry, Eileen Matthew, Peter Mojhar, Charles Mojhar, Kenny Laplace, Suzanne Laplace-Schack, Pamela Laplace, Randy Laplace, Desiree Hawkins, Kristy Ledee-Rodriguez, Wesley Ledee, Kelly Ledee, Selina Ledee, Scott Ledee, Jordan Ledee, Dillon Ledee, Connor Ledee, Crystal Bryan, Tiffanie Quetel, Amy Durand, Joseph Ledee, Amanda Ledee, Joshua Ledee and Shanelle Brin-Smock; 31 great-grandchildren, Max Bellotti, Jenee’ and Anije Matthew, Caelan and Jaden Mojhar, Ryu, Jazzpher and Elijah Mojhar Jasmine, Emily and Jeremy Schack, Michelle, Sophia and Gabriella Laplace, Kaden and Bailey Hawkins, Alexis and Khloe Rodriguez, Olivia and Brianna Ledee, Cayla and Casey Petersen, Kiana and Leah Quetel, Sumiya, Amirah, Asa and Surina Durand, and Katelyn, Nicole and Valerie Ledee; siblings, Anton Esannasen and Thyra Budsan-Hammond; sister-in-law, Agnes Ledee; sons-in-law, and daughter-in-law, Richard L Berry, Louis Ledee, David Bryan, Albert Brin and Evelyn Ledee; extended family, members of the Ledee, Petersen, Brin, Laplace, Bryan, Berry, Mojhar, Richardson, Mansueto, Querrard, Williams, and Magras families.
The viewing for the late Emelda Marie Ledee will be Thursday, Dec. 10, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals from 5 to 7 p.m.
The funeral service will be held Friday, Dec. 11, at 9 a.m. at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. Interment is at Mafolie Cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
