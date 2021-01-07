It is with deep sadness that the family of Emile Alfredo Lewis announces his passing on Dec. 25, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by family.
The funeral service will be Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Blyden’s Memorial Chapel (formerly the Apostolic Faith Church) which is across from Western Cemetery. The viewing will begin at 9 a.m., followed by the service at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Emile was employed by the first and second branches of the government of the Virgin Islands for a total of 39 years. He worked at the departments of Public Works, Housing and Community Renewal, and the Legislature. At the Legislature, his longest tenure of employment for the government, he served for 23 consecutive years under eight presidents, before retiring in 1989. His years of exemplary service has been memorialized in Resolution 1340, Bill No. 17-0274, 17th Legislature of the Virgin Islands of the United States, Regular Session, 1988.
Emile was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick Lewis and Elita James; siblings, Mary Lewis Krigger, Kathleen Lewis, Olive Parris, Mariel Parris Pickering, Esther Gittens, Sylvia Paris, and Elita Todman; uncle, Joseph Benjamin; and sons, Roy Ellington Lewis and Owen Orvin Lewis.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Delphine Lloyd Lewis, son, Gary E. Lewis; stepchildren, Gwenette Harrigan (Louis) and Vincent Doward (Pat); granddaughters, Rachel and Ojuwa Lewis, Teshia Monsanto (Kevin), Kiturah and Khiayah Doward; grandsons, Aaron, Sean, and Ahdan Doward; great-grandchildren, Travell and Malik Brown, Ciara Isaac, Aaren, Aiden, Mike Doward, and David Lloyd Dennis, III; daughter-in-law, Eva Lewis (Roy); brother-in-law, Maxwell Todman; sisters-in-law, Luella LaFranque, Eugenie LaFranque (John), Louise Felix, Madeline Bloice (Leroy), Lillian Ishaan and Gretta Williams (Fenton); nieces, Zina David, Coleen Williams, Joyce Plaskett-Bowry, Janis Simmonds, Rhea and Cherice Pickering, Arlene Sealey, Myrna Gittens-Davis, Beverly Gittens, Desarie Smithen-Williams, Tracy Robinson, Shauna Lynch, Lauren Bloice-Andrew, Laurelie Bloice, Stephanie O. Richards, Elma “Lulu” Brunson, Beverly V. Clarke, Fern P. Clarke, Joycelyn “Erie” Clarke-Petersen, and Riise LaFranque; nephews, Angel and Andrew Ayala, Louis and Lorne Hughes, Rudolph and Clarence Clarke, Lucien Todman, Elroy Knight, Maurice and Elston Gaskin Sr., Darwin Simmonds, Norbert Pickering Jr., Otto, Cassius and Hugh Gittens, Wendell Claxton Sr., Edwin, Russell, Mahon, Dexton, and Raymond Smithen.
The Lewis family wishes to thank all those who have expressed sympathy and condolences upon Emile’s passing. He fought the good fight. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Institute for Cancer Research. Please address envelopes to: Delphine Lewis, P.O. Box 303524, St. Thomas, Virgin Islands 00803 and your donation will be forwarded.
Professional funeral services are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.