Emile Ruduloph Harrison Sr., who was born July 4, 1937, died April 3, 2021.
The funeral service will be Saturday, May 8, 2021, with the viewing from 9 to 10 a.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services. The body will be cremated.
He was survived by his children, Carolina Harrison, Conrad Harrison, Coretta Harrison, Emile Harrison Jr., Beverly Harrison, George Harrison, Ron Harrison and Cashmere Harrison; 20 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
