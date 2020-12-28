Funeral services for Ms. Ena Consuelo Harley-Spencer, who died Dec. 17, 2020, will be Wednesday, Dec. 30, on St. Thomas.
The service will begin at 10 a.m. at Nisky Moravian Church.
She was preceded in death by siblings, Randolph Harley, Sybil Rhymer, Anthony Spencer and Ena V. Spencer.
She was survived by siblings, Era Joseph, Gerda Rhymer, Bernard Harley, Christian Harley; children, Randolph Spencer, Nathaniel Spencer, Anjannette Aubain, Natalie Joseph, Vernon J. Forbes; grandchildren, Tiffany Spencer, Martina Spencer, Randolph Spencer, Nathaniel Spencer, Keith Spencer, Quintin White, Nathaniel Spencer, Tanisha Spencer, Christopher Spencer, Charles Sanders Jr., Tashaunna Spencer, Shahiem Spencer, Thoron Augustin, Taijanae’ Augustin, Derick Greaves Jr., Jaleel Morton, Shanai Morton, Kaloni Thomas, Amoi Dore, Kandace Forbes, Aaliyah Forbes; daughter-in-law, Antionette Spencer; son-in-law, Thomas Augustin Jr.: and nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren too numerous to mention.
Professional funeral services are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.