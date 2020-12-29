Ena Consuelo Harley-Spencer
Funeral service for Ena Consuelo Harley-Spencer, who died on Dec. 17, 2020, will be held Wednesday, Dec. 30.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Randolph Harley and Sybil Rhymer; children, Anthony Spencer, Ena V Spencer.
She is survived by her siblings, Era Joseph, Gerda Rhymer, Bernard Harley, Christian Harley; children, Randolph Spencer, Nathaniel Spencer, Anjannette Aubain, Natalie Joseph and Vernon J Forbes; grandchildren, Tiffany Spencer, Martina Spencer, Randolph Spencer, Nathaniel Spencer, Keith Spencer, Quintin White, Nathaniel Spencer, Tanisha Spencer, Christopher Spencer, Charles Sanders Jr, Tashaunna Spencer, Shahiem Spencer, Thoron Augustin, Taijanae’ Augustin, Derick Greaves Jr., Jaleel Morton, Shanai Morton, Kaloni Thomas, Amoi Dore, Kandace Forbes and Aaliyah Forbes; daughter-in-law, Antionette Spencer; sons-in-law, Thomas Augustin Jr. and Alston Dore; and many nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren too numerous to mention.
Service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, at Niskey Moravian Church. Arrangements by Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
