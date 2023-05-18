It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Enid Maria Ebbesen, aka “Miss Ebbe”-“Miss Enid,” of Old Hospital Ground, who transitioned into eternal life on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at the age of 90.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Christophina “Miss Christo” (Hendricks) and Ludvig “Spuggs” Hansen; husband, George A. Ebbesen; grandchild, Maria K. Fludd; and great grandchild, Carter M. Ebbesen.
She is survived by her daughters, Violet L. Ebbesen and Vivian I. Ebbesen-Fludd; son, Vincent A. Ebbesen; grandchildren, Delvin A., Deondra N., and Du’Ryan A. Ebbesen; great grandchildren, Mekai D. and Maliyah C. E. Ebbesen, Stephan and Stephen Ebbesen-Hendrickson; daughter-in-law, Deletta H. Ebbesen; son-in-law, Keith B. Fludd; granddaughter-in-law, Keisha B. Ebbesen; sister, Ena L. Fletcher; brothers, Eric A. Hansen and Esdel E. Hansen; sister-in-laws, Honorable Former Senator Alicia “Chucky” Hansen; Rose and Louella Hansen; adopted daughters, Lisarose Bough; Rose Jacobs; Telsalda Josiah; Renee Schuster; Sandra Gerard Leung; Edna Duzant; Shail Bazil; Patricia Canegata; Neleta Jones; Julia Bennerson and Ajoke Akintade MD; adopted sons, Philomore Joseph; Maxwell McIntosh; Anthony Kiture Esq.; Honorable Senator Franklin D. Johnson; Cuthbert Cyril; Arthur Joseph Sr.; Steve Wilson; Samuel Jacobs; Egbert Thomas III; and Alex Nesbitt; nieces, Emily, Ericka, Ena Hansen and Evette Hansen-Ambrose; Myrna, Melba, Michele and Maureen Hansen; Elizabeth Hansen-Wheatley; Babet Hall; nephews, Leroy Sr. and Ludwig Danielson; Honorable Former Senator Emmett II, Elvis Sr., Esdel Jr., Erskin Sr., Michael Sr., and Eric Hansen, Terrance Sr. and Trevor Fletcher; Roland Jr. and Ronald Sr. Plaskett; and a host of other relatives, special cousins and close friends.
A family viewing will take place on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at James Memorial Funeral Home Chapel from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Friedensthal Moravian Church in Christiansted, with viewing and tributes beginning at 9 a.m. with service following at 10 a.m. Interment will be at the Christiansted Cemetery.
Arrangements are by James Memorial Funeral Home.
