Enid Maratha Clarke-Challenger was born Oct. 30, 1932, in Craddock Road, Nevis, West Indies, to Mr. Samuel Calvin Jones of Jessups, Nevis, and to Ms. Alice Ann Clarke of Craddock Road, Nevis.
Enid leaves behind her husband of close to 50 years, Mr. Joseph Challenger, also out of Nevis.
Ms. Enid, as she was affectionately called by some close to her, leaves to mourn her three sons. Her children, in order of birth, are Wendell Clarke, Rico Clarke and Mervyn (Glenn) Clarke.
Enid was also survived by six grandchildren, two from Rico (Tyler and Nicholas Clarke) and four from Mervyn (Mervyn Jr., Jamal, Jaavon, and Kobe Clarke).
Enid also leaves to mourn two daughters-in-law, Mrs. Susan Clarke (Rico) and Mrs. Ana Clarke (Mervyn). She leaves four step-grandchildren, in the same order, Jason and Ryan Fleming from Susan, and Victor Mala and Roland Benjamin from Ana. Also left to mourn are her sisters-in-law, Francesca Hendrickson, Veronica Frett, and Valerie Clarke; and brothers-in-law, Eugene Maynard, Sidney and George Challenger.
Enid was preceded in death by her mother and father, as well as her siblings, Ivy Williams, Lynette Hendrickson and Randolph “Rudolph” Hendrickson; uncles, Bertram Jones and Austin Clarke (Stancliffe); and finally, her aunt, Beryl Taylor; and lastly, one of her favorite cousins, Florence David-Leader, whom she was very close to and would visit regularly while living in St. Thomas.
Enid will always be loved and cherished and will always be an influence in the lives of those she touched by her presence. May her soul rest in eternal peace, as she so justly deserves, having lived 88 years on earth. We love you Ms. Enid, Maritha Clarke-Challenger.
The first viewing is from 3 to 5 p.m. at Blyden Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. The second viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m. at St. Andrew's Church on Thursday, June 24, 2021. The service follows at 10 a.m. at St. Andrew's Church. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
The funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral and Crematory Services.
http://www.turnbullsfuneralvi.com/
