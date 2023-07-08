Celebration of the life of Enobong lnemesit lniama. Our family with a sad heart announces the death of our daughter and sister. Enobong was 50 years old. She passed on June 15, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. at Emory St. Joseph Hospital, Atlanta, Georgia. Eno’s father Dr. Ededet A. lniama preceded her in death. She was born to Dr. Ededet and Grace lniama. Eno has two brothers Akan and Uwem. Then one sister whose name is Emem. Survivors are her mother, Grace lniama; brothers, Akan and Uwem and sister, Emem; sister-in-law, Brenda Iniama; uncle, Effong A. lniama; aunty, Alice Ekan David. Uncles on mother’s side, Uwem, and Innocent. Aunties on mother’s side, lme, Enobong, Alice Elizabeth and Mary. So many cousins in Nigeria too numerous to mention. Special friends in St. Thomas and USA and co-workers at the VI Department of Human Services, Heather Lambertis, Laverne Joseph, Michelle Benjamin. Eno’s friends at Iowa City Are Angel, Stepheny and Abigal. There are too many to mention here. Special friends and family of Aqua lbom State, Nigeria. Dr. Uwem Equan, Eniang lnyang, Mrs. Helen lkpe, Ziporah Agheneza, Health professionals, Dr. Kenneth Ofoha, Dr. Ann Hall, her doctors at Atlanta State
Relatives and Friends are respectfully invited to attend first viewing on Monday, July 10, 2023 at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at VI Christian Ministries. Viewing begins at 9 a.m. with service to follow at 10 a.m. Interment Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
