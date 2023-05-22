Era Lucille Penn Fredericks, age 95, died peacefully on April 30, 2023, surrounded by her children in her St. Thomas home.
Lucille was born on March 4, 1928, in East End, Tortola. She was the seventh of 10 children born to Oscar Leopold Penn and Eglantine McCleverty Penn. During her infancy, the family moved to the Dominican Republic where her father worked in the sugarcane industry. Lucille eventually relocated to St. Thomas where she married Godfrey Fredericks in 1950. They were blessed with four children and were married for 58 years until his death in 2008.
Affectionately known as Sister Fredericks, Lucille was a devoted member of the City Seventh-day Adventist Church, and in later years attended church with the Spanish congregation at Iglesia Nuevos Horizontes.
Lucille was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Porsha Penn, Eunice Penn Gayle, Olga Penn Smith, Esme Penn David, Ruth Penn DeWindt, Wallace Penn, Oscar Penn, Jr. (Junie); two sisters who died in infancy; nieces, Marsha Penn Leonard and Cindy Penn; nephew, Dale Penn; and her son, Godfrey Fredericks, Jr.
She is survived by sons, Karl and Wayne Fredericks, and daughter, Era Fredericks Sundar J.D.; grandchildren, Melissa Fredericks, Godfrey Fredericks III, Afiya Fredericks Ph.D., Ayanna Fredericks, Wynisha Fredericks Alamo, Jasmine Sundar, Heather Sundar and Arvind Sundar, Demetris Miller, Murphy Miller, and Mba Miller; great-grandsons, Kairo Fredericks Foster and Josiah Alamo; daughters-in-law, Maxine Fredericks, Myrtle Fredericks, Diane Thompson and son-in-law, Vasan Sundar; nieces, Pauline David, Celia DeWindt, Ava Penn, and Dawn Penn Grier; nephews, Cromwell Berrisford Smith, Jr., John W. Smith, M.D., Oscar Penn and Miguel Penn; sister-in-law, Minerva Penn; great-nieces and nephews, Celeste Jackson, Isaiah Jackson, Solon Jackson, Terrance T. Gittens, Mya N. Gittens, Gerald Kevin Gittens, Jr., Zoharey Thomas, Peter Manning, Jet A. Manning, Mashama Leonard, Simba Leonard; cousins, Sonia Santana, Wilburt Baptiste, Jr., Claudius Chalwell, Anonia Chalwell, Eddie Lebron, Dale Hendricks, Joanne Fleming, Keishell Daniel, Keisha Chesterfield, Keinya Daniel, John McCleverty, Jr., Rasheed McCleverty, Osayande McCleverty, Monique McCleverty, Latoya Henry, Roshaun Morton, Rochelle Morton, Kovonte Moolenoor; and many more relatives including the Chalwell, Rabsatt, Stout, Stevens and Thomas families and through marriage the Fredericks, Leerdam, Miller, Agard, Sundar and Thompson families.
A viewing will be held on Friday, May 26, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, May 30, with viewing at 9 a.m. at the Shiloh Seventh-day Adventist Church and service at 10 a.m., followed by interment at Eastern Cemetery, Smith Bay.
Persons interested in writing a tribute for the booklet were to have sent it to turnbullsfuneralhomevi@yahoo.com no later than Tuesday, May 23. Expressions of sympathy to Era Lucille Penn Fredericks family may be made online at www.turnbullsfuneralhomevi.com.
Professional services have been entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services, 3815 Crown Bay, Suite 10, Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, 00802. Office 340-779-6565 and Fax: 340-779-6566.
